Jubril Aminu, Ex-Petroleum Minister And Diplomat, Dies At 86

Jubril Aminu, former minister of petroleum and mineral resources, has died at the age of 86. The renowned cardiologist, statesman, and diplomat passed away yesterday.

His funeral (janaza) prayer was held at the National Mosque in Abuja, attended by dignitaries, family members, and members of the public who came to pay their last respects.

Born in August 1939, Aminu’s journey began with a medical degree from the University of Ibadan in 1965. He went on to earn a PhD in medicine from the prestigious Royal Postgraduate Medical School in London in 1972, a year that also marked his election as a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science.

In 1991, he served as president of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation and chaired the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) conference between 1991 and 1992. He returned to national politics shortly after, representing Adamawa central in the senate from 2003 to 2011.

Reacting to his death, President Bola Tinubu said it is a profound loss to the country. In a tribute to the late respected academic and political leader, the President extended his condolences to his family and friends. Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, led a high-powered delegation of dignitaries and mourners to the National Mosque, Abuja, for Aminu’s funeral prayers.

The Vice President, who arrived at the National Mosque at 1:52 pm, commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah to comfort them and make A

ljanna Firdaus the final abode of the late elder statesman. Noting that the late Aminu’s demise is a great loss to the nation, Shettima described the late surgeon, educationist and administrator as a man who saw it all, just as he said the deceased was an intellectual giant who can hardly be replaced.

