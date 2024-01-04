Jubilee’s Exit: MAN Warns of Gradual De-industrialisation of Nigeria

Following the sudden departure of another multinational firm, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing (JSM), one of Africa’stop syringe manufacturing companies, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the Federal Government must declare a state of emergency on foreign exchange (FX) to save the country. In addition to this, it explained that government must also summon an emergency meeting with MAN and other members of the organised private sector (OPS) to find a lasting solution to the continued exit of multinational firms from Nigeria.

In particular, MAN warned that the exit of multinational firms from Nigeria would have severe effect on Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda. Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, frowned at the declaration of temporary redundancy in JSM operation in Nigeria, saying that this was not the way to kick-start the New Year for a country already saddled with multiplicity of challenges.

Ajayi-Kadir explained that President Bola Tinubu- led government should hold an emergency summit on forex amidst the dislocation and disruption it is causing to businesses and the manufacturing sector in the country. According to him, MAN, as the umbrella body of manufacturing firms in Nigeria, is seriously concerned with the exodus of multinational firms out of Nigeria, saying this is not portraying Nigeria as an investment destination. The MAN DG explained that the harsh operating environment and other macroeconomic conditions were discouraging investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

He said: “Nigeria is currently facing trust challenges in the comity of nations in the world and at the same time sending wrong signals about the country’s image and her battered economy. “Consequently, this has reached advanced stage where multinational companies are not ready to come in and invest in Nigeria again.”