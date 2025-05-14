Jubilation, Reminiscences as Pioneer Class Of OOU Marks 40th Anniversary

Share

It was glamour and celebration, coupled with memorable reminiscences at the reunion of the first set graduates of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) AgoIwoye, formerly Ogun State University (OSU), who recently came together to celebrate – dance, wine share memories of years gone by.

The ex-students, who are now grandparents and senior citizens organised the event under the aegis of Ogun State University Pioneers Alumni Association (OSUPA).

Prior to the formal commencement of the event, the pioneer alumnus for over a number of hours bantered among themselves as they shared memories of rescinding years and events that marked their days as students; course mates, and roommates.

Nostalgia

It was a convivial and moving scene as voices rose in crescendo, in greetings, telling moving stories as in powerful recall by some of the deeds by them and the different nicknames they bore when they were in the university.

It was a day of sharing their youthful days and immersive experiences many had buried and even forgotten while in school. They also recalled how they have to struggle and make up for the lack of adequate and befitting infrastructure as pioneers.

A number of them described how they studied sitting in bare floors and dust filled classrooms, without chairs. However, looking back on those years, and some 40 years after, they have all become products of grace and admiration.

Admonition

The Chairperson of the pioneers Alumni Association, Mrs Funmilola Olotu said it was a thing of joy and excitement, seeing her mates after graduation 42 years ago. In her welcome address, Olotu, who is a former Port Manager of Apapa Port, Lagos, expressed appreciation unto God for keeping a majority of them alive and well to witness and participate in the event.

She said it was regrettable that some of their mates have passed on, but said it was not easy for them back then in school as students as there was no campus, no good road network for them to access school and their classrooms.

She said: “We all studied under very harsh conditions, but God enabled us to make the best out of the school. The memories came flooding back when I saw my friends back then in school.

We are still together till now, faculties never divided us. “We are now reunited and bringing back the memories we shared then. Those who were fat then are now slim, while those who were young then are now old. Those who were agile then are now old. All praises be to God who kept us till today, we are products of grace and admiration.

“About the endowment, we have started making contributions, we will send whatever we are able to raise to the school. We relate as a family, some of us are retirees, we put ourselves together and reach out to the school and make whatever we were able to raise to them in school, and we are going to make sure as pioneers of the school to try our best.

“I pray God repose on the souls of some of our mates who have died, but some of their families are with us in this room.” She also reflected on the years they spent as pioneer students of the university, saying they were off-campus and had to trek long distances daily to receive lectures with dust everywhere dusty.

“That experience plus the kind of quality training we received then really prepared us well for life after graduation. “And today, we are thanking God for making us who we are in our respective fields.”

Olotu noted that the group was officially formed four years ago and has since then contributed to the development of the university and welfare of its members.

She pledged that the group would not relent in giving back to OOU, thanking her colleagues for their unflinching support and commitment to the group’s mandates. The Chairman of the Governing Council and Pro-chancellor of the university, Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru, revealed that plans have been concluded by (OOU) to raise the sum of N20 billion as an endowment fund to develop the university to world-class standards.

Ashiru, who chaired the event, stated that the special fund to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the first set would serve as a sustainable financial reservoir for the 43-year-old university, formerly known as Ogun State University (OSU), and which was renamed on May 29, 2001 in honour of Olabisi Onabanjo, the former civilian governor of Ogun State, who played a key role in the university’s establishment on July 7, 1982.

According to him, the fund will be invested to support academic activities, scholarships, equipment, research, innovation centres, as well as campus improvements – thus creating a legacy that lives forever. He urged the pioneer graduates who came from across Nigeria and overseas to be the first group to donate to the fund and see their donations as a “great seed planted” to grow the pool.

He disclosed that a special committee would be constituted, made of key segments, such as the Governing Council, management, University’s Senate, alumni association and school’s development foundation to drive the initiative. He expressed delight that the alumni remained connected and committed to the development of their alma mater till date.

He acknowledged that gathering alumni, especially of the same set, together in a large number like the way this pioneer set has done, is always a difficult task. Disclosing: “So, I cherish your togetherness.

It is more than a reunion party. It is a celebration of courage, resilience, grit, grace, friendship, success and the glorious OSU pioneering spirit.

Achievements

While stressing the need for more support, including from corporate organisations, groups and individuals, Ashiru highlighted some of the achievements recorded by the university, especially recently. According to him, now, OOU offers no fewer than 18 courses, enjoys a steady academic calendar, commits to staff and students’ welfare and also gives students their certificates and transcripts on the day of convocation.

“This is a rare development in the history of Nigerian university education, underscoring the leadership commitment to truly reposition our university to a world-class standard,” he stressed. Ashiru urged the old students association of the citadel of learning to contribute to the development of the school.

He said this is not an event but home coming of the finest, saying, “I don’t see any gathering that will have men and women of this calibre. “It is a joy that every one of you looks younger, glorious, vibrant and happy. This is more than a union party, but a celebration of courage, resilience, grace, friendship and success.

You set is the trailblazers who built the foundation of the Ogun State University before it became the Olabisi Onabanjo University, no campus, no class rooms, no good rooms, it was just determination and strength then for you all. “Look at you all today; among you we have senior advocates, an AIG of police, renowned medical doctors, medical consultants, professors, engineers, monarchs and Chief Executive Officers among other achievements.

The school has developed beyond what you used to know when you were there. “Under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, and with the support of the Governing Council, OOU is not just growing but glowing, we have prepared the students to meet the demand of the future, not education alone.

“The university has introduced 18 courses last year, on infrastructure the school has done well, with the support of individuals who supported the university. We are also introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the education system of the university.”

Outstanding entitlements

The Pro-Chancellor also revealed that the university has decided to pay in full all the outstanding entitlements due to the former Vice-Chancellor of the university and an alumnus, who is now late, Professor Adewale Areola Olaitan. He declared that the Governing Council approved the decision as a symbolic act of closure and honour in recognition of his (the late VC) service and legacy in the university.

Awards

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of excellence awards to no fewer than 67 members of the group, including nine of them, who have passed on and some other individuals associated with the university.

They were honoured for their respective exemplary support and contributions to the development of the alumni association and OOU in general. They included the Vice-Chancellor of TASUED, Ijagun Ijebu-Ode, Prof Oluwole Banjo; Dr Adesina Adesanya, an Australian-based Psychiatrist; Mr Peter Oladipo Abayomi, an Assistant Inspector General of Police; Prof Lawrence Akinsanmi, a medical consultant, Mr Babatunde Oduwaye; Lady Ibilola Akinwunmi, an entrepreneur; and Mrs Abimbola Daisi-Daini, a banker.

Others are; Mrs Ayodele Omotara, a lawyer; Dr Olufemi Odutayo, a medical doctor; Mrs Oluyinka Shokunbi, a media practitioner and secretary of the group; Olori Folasade Sogaolu; HRH Oba Abdullahi Olatoye Raheem, the Olu of Sode Onikoyi I; Mrs Olufunmilayo Olotu, chairperson of the group; Prof Olubi Sodipo, a pioneer VC of the university; High Chief Olumide Akoni; Pastor Gbenga Taiwo; Prof Oladipo Olubomehin; Dr (Mrs) Taiwo Oyeleye; Revd. Oluwamuyiwa Okuseinde; Iya Afin Kemi Somoye; Bishop Taiwo Kuku; Chief (Mrs) Olayide Soyinka; and Dr Femi Akinlabi; Mr Tayo Lekuti; Mr Femi Sobogun as well as Prof Oluwatoyin Ashiru, Pro-Chairman of the university.

Those who bagged the posthumous awards were the pioneer alumnus VC of the university, Prof Adewale Areola Olaitan, who died on March 24, 2025, a popular columnist with the Nigerian Tribune; Mr Adewale Odundoyin, a school proprietor; Dr Adeboye Yusuf, former director of Audit at TASUED; Olusegun Oduyemi, former Regional Finance Director (East) Texaco Nigeria; Alhaji Olawale Hassan, a Chartered Auditor; Otunba Olutola Olusanya, a Chartered Tax expert; Dr Olodeoku Olayinka; and Dr Adetokunbo Oshin, as well as Ayodele Fasanya.

