Jubilation In Sokoto As Niger Republic Reopens Border

It was jubilation galore in borders communities of Konni in Niger Republic and Illela in Sokoto State, Nigeria on Friday as Government of Niger Republic declared opened its land borders with Nigeria.

It could be recall that land and air border between Niger Republic and Nigeria was closed in addition to the imposed sanctions by sub-regional organisation, the Economy Community of West African State (ECOWAS) in August , 2023 following a military coup that sacked President Mohamed Bazoum, who until then was the democratically elected president of the country.

The development came a week after the Nigeria Customs Service opened the Illela land border between Nigeria and Niger Republic. Also, the decision to reopen the border was in compliance with the directive of the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu who is also the chairman of ECOWAS. However, the states affected in Niger Republic include Diffa, Maradi, Tahoua, Dosso and Zinder (Maradi), respectively.

A resident of Konni, Malam Issoufou Zangui said the decision is timely and welcome because both countries need each other to survive the current economic hardships being faced by the people of the two countries. Zangui stated that the people of Niger and Nigeria share some common goals which include trades, religion and inter marriage among themselves.

Also, another resident of Konni, Malam Nuhu Samaila, said the border was declared open at exactly 12 pm on Friday. They expressed hope that the decision would further boost the long commercial activities and cordial relationship between the two countries.