Jubilation In Plateau As Mutfwang Dedicates S’Court Verdict To God

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court to God and the people of Plateau State, who stood by him and defended their mandate.

The supporters and associates of the Governor who had thronged the premises of the Supreme Court, went into wild jubilation as soon as the verdict of the five-member panel was pronounced in favour of the People’s Governor.

In a statement issued on Friday after the judgement delivered at the Supreme Court in Abuja, Governor Mutfwang described the affirmation of his mandate as a divine act, and expressed his profound gratitude to God Almighty for sustaining him throughout the electoral process; from the polls to the tribunal, and the apex court.

He hailed the landmark judgement as a triumph for democracy, noting that the highly respected justices of the Supreme Court corrected the erroneous impression created by the opposition in Plateau State, that the PDP lacked the structure to nominate and sponsor candidates for the 2023 General Elections.

The Governor said, “I want to thank their Lordships who have today restored confidence in the judiciary. Their Lordships have demonstrated courage and they have raised the hope of the ordinary man in Nigeria that justice is still available in the nation.

“I want to thank Mr President for showing himself as a true Democrat and not allowing the political space to become intoxicated. He has also shown that as a beneficiary of the People’s votes, he would allow and support the judiciary to perform its role without undue interference.”

“I want to thank the people of Plateau State who have stood by me. I want to thank Nigerians who have stood by us and I want to thank the International Community that has also insisted that the votes of the people must count in Nigerian democracy.”, he said.

He added, “This judgement is historic and highly significant in the political journey of Plateau State. It is the rebirth of a new Plateau where God has demonstrated his sovereignty as the owner and giver of power.”

Governor Mutfwang stated further, “This will motivate me to do more for my people; I wish to strongly reaffirm my commitment to continually provide purposeful leadership. We shall not rest on our oars until Plateau State becomes Peaceful, United and Prosperous.”

Governor Mutfwang said he would always be grateful to the people of Plateau State for believing in him and entrusting him with their sacred mandate to lead them at this critical time in the history of the state. He called on all citizens, irrespective of political inclination to join him in the quest to build a peaceful, united and prosperous Plateau.

Commenting on the Appeal Court Judgements that nullified the election of National and State Assembly members elected under the Platform of the PDP on issues that were thrown out by the Supreme Court, Governor Mutfwang said, “We have just crossed the bridge and when we settle down to savour this victory, we will know what to do.” He stated.