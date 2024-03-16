Jubilation In Osogbo As NPA Empowers Youths

…We’re committed to youth devt, Education – Executive Director

It was a moment of celebration and jubilation on Saturday in Osogbo, Osun State capital when the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), empowered some youths in the state.

The empowerment programme of the NPA was facilitated by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Engr Olalekan Badmus.

New Telegraph reports that fifty-three residents of Osun State benefitted from the empowerment programme.

The beneficiaries were selected in two local government areas of Osun State, Osogbo and Olorunda after a thorough screening exercise. Seventeen motorcycles and deep freezers were given to businessmen and women.

While distributing the motorcycles and deep freezers to the beneficiaries in Osogbo capital of Osun State on Saturday, Badmus disclosed that the gesture is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the NPA to help the youths and women in the state.

He added that NPA has been supporting vocational training and empowerment programmes for youths and also investing in the education of the people.

According to Badmus who was represented by the chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr Damilare Adeyemi, he said, “We chose to start with Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government Areas because there was already a working template here in Osun managed by this empowerment group.

“This initiative in partnership with Ilerioluwa Empowerment Group is aimed at improving the living standards of communities and fostering good relations between the NPA and its host communities.”