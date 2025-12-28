Jubilation In Oro Town As Alaafin Crowns Monarch

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade 1, has crowned the Oloro of Oro Town, His Royal Majesty, Oba Joel Olaniyi Olatoye Titiloye Olufayo 11.

According to Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, the occasion was during the Oro Day and the first year coronation anniversary of Oloro held at Oro Town, where it was a funfair. Oba Olufayo had been installed, and he received his staff of office on October 27, 2024.

The monarch, who was 40 years old at the time of his ascension, is a renowned Culture Ambassador and business consultant.

The installation marked the return of his lineage to the throne after over two centuries. He leads the prominent Oro Kingdom in Kwara State, Nigeria, which is made up of 11 towns and is known for its commerce and community development.

Oro Town is also a significant Yoruba settlement deeply tied to the powerful Oro Cult, a spiritual and political entity controlling governance and justice through ancestral worship, with its traditions persisting for centuries and defining its unique cultural identity, especially the male-only rituals that reinforced community order.

In his address before the crowning, Alaafin disclosed that Oro Town was created by his forefathers some centuries ago, saying that he was delighted to be in the town to crown the monarch, saying, “he is a redoubtable monarch with passion”.

Oba Owoade lauded the monarch for being a good father to all his subjects, irrespective of their lineages, and said his reign has attracted socio-economic and physical development to the ancient town.