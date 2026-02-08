Jubilation In Ohafia, Umunneochi As Sen Kalu Delivers Uniforms, Furniture

Pupils in Ohafia and Umunneochi Local Government Areas of Abia State are celebrating after receiving school uniforms and over 400 new desks courtesy of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s education intervention.

The distribution, carried out by Kalu’s constituency team, has brought joy to pupils and appreciation from staff. “The gesture is timely support for indigent pupils,” said the Head Teacher of Ebem Primary School, Ohafia, commending Kalu’s commitment to education and child welfare.

Pupils and teachers expressed gratitude through songs and prayers. The initiative is part of a broader program providing free uniforms to over 300 primary schools across five local government areas in Abia North.

In Umunneochi, the delivery of new desks has transformed the learning atmosphere, with pupils eager to occupy the seats. “An investment in our children’s future,” said a headmistress in Umunneochi, noting the positive impact on classroom engagement and morale. Teachers reported improved attentiveness and participation from pupils.

Senator Kalu emphasised the importance of education, saying, “Education remains the strongest tool for empowering our children and securing the future of Abia North.

We’re building and renovating schools, providing desks, textbooks, and uniforms to ensure pupils learn with dignity.”

Kalu’s efforts extend beyond education, with road construction and rehabilitation projects in Ohafia, including Abia Road, Akanu Ukwu Road, and the Okagwe-Ohafia Road.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, Kalu reaffirmed his commitment to improving learning conditions for children across Abia North.