Jubilation In Ketu As Sanwo-Olu Opens Dualised Demurin, Agidi Roads

Residents of AgboyiKetu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, yesterday, turned out in their numbers to receive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the inauguration of the much-awaited road projects in the area.

The completion of rehabilitation and expansion work on three strategic arterial carriageways in Ketu-Alapere axis — Demurin Road, Agidi Road and Church Street — changed the community’s nightmare and created a new commuting experience in the council.

Sanwo-Olu commissioned the three roads network that serve as a strategic bypass to Ikorodu Road-Mile12 axis and Third Axial through Alapere. The roads also provide seamless connectivity in both directions.

Before the intervention, Demurin Raod, now upgraded to a dual carriageway with semirigid pavement, suffered significant wear and tear due to large traffic volumes.

The rehabilitation work on the 1.60km carriageway has now resolved chronic congestion hitherto witnessed on the road, just as it enhances connectivity and accessibility.

Agidi Road, spanning 775 metres and a vital link to Demurin Road, also deteriorated due to increased socio-economic activities, causing perennial flooding and traffic jams on the road.

With its expanded width and dualised surfaced, the reconstructed Agidi Road has been built to withstand the pressure of traffic.

