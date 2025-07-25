Jubilation In Jos Over Yilwatda’s Emergence As APC National Chair

J os, the Plateau State capital yesterday witnessed jubilation and celebration by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including youths and women over the election of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as APC National Chairman.

Residents of Jos, mostly Youths and Women occupied various streets on Tudun Wada Border, Tudun Wada Ring Road, Bauchi Ring Road and Zarmaganda Kalwa House amongst other Places to celebrate the election of Yiltwada as the National Chairman of the APC.

New Telegraph reports at various parts of the state capital, supporters of the APC and the next generation supporters are seen dancing in their own style round the streets, carrying the APC flag in celebration.

One of Youths Leaders during the Celebration who spoke to our Correspondent in Jos, Mr Johnson Nenman, said the election of Yilwatda as the National Chairman is well deserved due to his vast experience.

According to him, being a Member of the APC, he believes that Nentawe will United the Party and bring more members especially from various states ahead of the 2027 elections.