Jubilation In Ikwo, Ezza As Ogah Pays WAEC, NECO, JAMB Fees For 2,658 Students

…distributes 5,000 bags of fertilisers, other items

Saturday May 31, 2025 will ever remain memorable to the people of Ikwo and Ezza South Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State. The day witnessed the delivery of democratic dividends to the constituents by the member representing the constituency in the House of Representative, Chinedu Ogah.

It marked the 2025 formal flagoff ceremony of distribution of farming inputs, scholarship awards, and payment of WAEC, NECO and JAMB fees, in addition to other financial support to Law School students. Ogah, who doubles as the Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, said that the motive was to complement what President Bola Tinubu is doing at the centre.

The event, which was held at Blessed Martins College of Nursing Science Ohatekee Amagu in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, was initiated by Ogah since he assumed office as the representative of the people.

Succour

It was aimed at enhancing the wellbeing of the constituents through the provision of educational and agricultural empowerment. The event featured distribution of 5,000 bags of fertilisers, 300 improved rice seedlings, award of scholarships and payment of WAEC, NECO and JAMB fees to over 2, 000 students across Ikwo and Ezza South Federal Constituency.

The multiple events were well attended by beneficiaries and stakeholders of the constituency among others. Addressing the people, Ogah said the annual empowerment programme was borne out of his passion to appreciate the people for their support. He said that other activities lined up for the event include financial assistance to students.

He declared: “What we are doing here today is to support the visionary government of Governor Francis Nwifuru in his desire to make a better society.” “I am an APC man, I am doing this to complement the efforts of the Federal Government, we paid WAEC fees for 1,500 students and JAMB fees for 1,158 students.

“We have paid the fees of 200 students that enrolled in Junior Secondary Schools, distributed 5,000 bags of fertilisers, and rice seedlings to farmers. ‘‘We paid NECO N44 mil- lion, the total money we paid to WAEC is N73 million, while the entire scholarship gulped N91 million.”

Commendation

The Coordinator of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Ebonyu State, Mrs Doris Elong, and the Coordinator of WAEC, Dr Ozioma Nwankwo, commended Ogah’s commitment in empowering his people, describing him as a model in leadership.

“Hononurable Ogah has always embarked on this payment of WAEC and JAMB fees for students. Last year you did Jubilation in Ikwo, Ezza as Ogah pays WAEC, NECO, JAMB fees for 2,658 students it, and this year you have done it again.”

Flagging-off the event, the wife of the state governor, Mrs Mary Maudline Nwifuru, who was overwhelmed by the gesture, extolled Ogah for the initiative, describing it as commendable. She encouraged other federal lawmakers of the state extraction to emulate Ogah in his bid to improve the living standard of Ebonyi people.

“Today, we see a leader in Honourable Ogah, with integrity, compassion and dedication, this initiative aligns with the Peoples Charter of Needs Mantra of the state government.

“I commend Hon Chinedu Ogah for embarking on projects and programmes that touch on the lives of the people, the distribution of 5,000 bags of fertilisers and rice seedlings to farmers for usage in this year planting season.

“Chinedu Ogah’s selfless and visionary leader has consistently demonstrated what it means to serve his people.” Mrs Nwifuru urge the farmers to make proper use of the farming inputs in order to ensure bumper harvest.

“You are the backbone of the local economy, you are being equipped to feed the state, let us embrace modern methods to improve our yields,” she tasked them. On the scholarship scheme, she charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the largesse.

Support

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr Donatus Ilang declared the state government support for the programme, stressing the need for other political office holders to emulate Ogah.

“This event has become an annual programme of Honourable Ogah, which he cherish, he has nurtured it to this large extent,” he disclosed. Adding: “We feel very happy that he is delivering the dividends of democracy to the constituents.”

Party lauds

In a speech at the occasion, the State Chairman the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Stanley Emegha described Ogah as a worthy ambassador of the people. “We are gathered here today to empower our farmers, you are representing us well, thank you for making APC proud.”

Also, a number of the stakeholders how spoke during the event expressed thanks to Ogah while commending him for bringing succour and smiles to the faces of the people.

A chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Okeagu Ogadah and a former Senator representing Ebonyi Central Zone, Dr Emmanuel Onwe, both lauded the leadership ingenuity of Ogah, stressing the high quality of his representation and lawmaking process. The duo appreciated Ogah for impacting positively on the lives of the farmers and other down trodden members of the society.

“We urge Ogah to sustain the tempo and maintain his legacy of uplifting the living status of the people,” they urged. Beneficiaries of the various programmes comprising students, and farmers have expressed their deepest appreciation to the lawmaking for his kind and financial gestures toward.

This is event as they pledged support to both the administration of Nwifuru and that of the Federal Government. Highpoints of the occasion was the symbolic presentations of dummy cheques of payment to WAEC, NECO and JAMB for the examination fees, and the financial support to law students and distribution of farming inputs to farmers.

Brief on Ikwo

Ikwo is the largest local government area in Ebonyi State. It is situated on the eastern part of the state. It landmass spans approximately 500 square kilometers, and it shares borders with Abakaliki, Izzi and Ezza LGAs and some parts of Cross River State.

The local government headquarters is located in Onu-Ebonyi Echara. It is the home land of former Governor, Chief Martin Elechi, and also home to a number of state and federal institutions, one of which is the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo (FUNAI).

It was one of the several universities established by former President Goodluck Jonathan. The LGA also houses Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo at Ndufu Echara

