Jubilation In Benue Over Alia’s Supreme Court Victory

There was wild jubilation across Benue State on Monday following the Supreme Court victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

New Telegraph recalls that Governor Alia was elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the March 2023 governorship election.

He was dragged to court by his main challenger from the lead opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Titus Uba.

The governorship election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja had affirmed the election of Hyacinth Alia as governor of the state, but not satisfied with the judgments, Uba headed for the Supreme Court for redress.

The Court on Monday, January 8, dismissed the appeal by Titus Uba and upheld the election of Governor Alia, a development that ignited wide jubilation by the people across all works of life.

Meanwhile, the party in the state via a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, congratulated the governor on his victory.

It expressed confidence in the Nigerian judiciary for affirming that the governorship election was free, fair, and credible and was conducted in accordance with extant laws.

“The judgement also affirms the APC as a party engraved in the hearts of the people of Benue making it the people’s choice in any free contest in the state”.

The party urged Governor Alia to, in the spirit of magnanimity and the greater good of the state, extend a hand of fellowship to Rt. Hon. Uba who has now exhausted all lawful means of seeking redress in the electoral process to join him in the task of the development of the state.

It expressed appreciation to its faithful members, stakeholders and the people of Benue state for their sacrifices during the electioneering process and thanked them for remaining steadfast in their support of the party and the governor.

The party urged them to be strong and unwavering in their trust and believe in the APC-led government to deliver the dividends of democracy and to improve the lives of the people.