Jubilation In Benue As Alia Disburses Christmas ‘Communion’ To Workers, Pensioners

There was wide jubilation in Benue State on Friday as Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia fulfilled his December 15 promise to pay civil servants and pensioners their salaries and gratuities to enable them to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Saturday Telegraph who followed the payment exercise observed that scores of the jubilant pensioners and civil servants received two months as earlier pledged by the governor during the handing over of 100 buses he bought as palliatives to the state’s owned transport company, Benue Links Nigeria Limited.

The gesture which is aimed at affording people of the state the opportunity to celebrate Christmas without financial worries, is a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to fulfilling his campaign pledges.

The governor, who is often described as “Mr Talk and Do” by the people of the state, has once again proven his commitment to fulfilling pledges made to the people, his track record of keeping to his words and has earned him trust and respect among the people.

The timely disbursement of salaries and pensions underscores the government’s dedication to prioritizing the welfare of workers and retirees despite prevailing economic bottlenecks.

This is expected to alleviate financial burdens and improve the livelihoods of direct and indirect beneficiaries across the state.

One of the pensioners who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, but preferred anonymity, expressed appreciation for Governor Alia’s proactive approach to good governance.

The pensioner further acknowledged “the governor’s giant strides in the state just within six months in office citing the construction of 16 township streets, massive reactivation of township streets lights, total renovation of the State House of Assembly complex, renovation of the State Secretariat complex that houses different ministries as well as the repositioning of the State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) among others”.

Also speaking, a civil service, Thomas Zever, lauded the governor for not relenting in the fulfilment of his promises to workers, a development he said has indeed further endeared him to the people.

“This gesture has further solidified his reputation as a leader who not only talks but also takes decisive action aimed at addressing the plight of the people of the state”.

Saturday Telegraph observed that many pensioners and civil servants have thronged the markets to purchase both Christmas and New Year items preparatory for the festive season.