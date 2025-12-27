Jubilation Galore In Oro Town As Alaafin Crowns Monarch

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade 1, has crowned the Oloro of Oro Town, His Royal Majesty, Oba Joel Olaniyi Olatoye Titiloye Olufayo 11.

According to Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, the occasion was during the Oro Day and first year coronation anniversary of Oloro held at Oro Town, where it was funfair galore. Oba Olufayo had been installed and he received his staff of office on October 27, 2024.

The monarch, who was 40 years old at the time of his ascension, is a renowned Cultural Ambassador and business Consultant. The installation marked the return of his lineage to the throne after over two centuries.

He leads the prominent Oro Kingdom in Kwara State, Nigeria, which encompasses 11 towns and is known for its commerce and community development.

Oro Town is also a significant Yoruba settlement deeply tied to the powerful Oro Cult, a spiritual and political entity controlling governance and justice through ancestral worship, with its traditions persisting for centuries and defining its unique cultural identity, especially the male-only rituals that reinforced community order.

In his address before the crowning, Alaafin disclosed that Oro Town was created by his forefathers some centuries ago, saying that he was delighted to be in the town and to crown the monarch, saying that “He is a redoubtable monarch with passion”.

Oba Owoade lauded the monarch for being a good father to all his subjects, irrespective of their lineages, and said his reign has attracted socio economic and physical development to the ancient town.

“The peace, harmony and economic growths that are the hallmarks of Oro Kingdom are to the credit of His Royal Highness who actively works for peace, unity and development of the people.

“It is not surprising therefore that Oro, with Oyo as its ancestral home, remains a force to reckon with not just in the whole of Kwara South but in the entire State. Your Majesty, your reign has been a beacon of light, hope, and wisdom”.

Oba Owoade who stressed the need for continued bilateral relationship between Oyo and Oro Town, prayed the Almighty God to grant the Oloro good health and many more years of peaceful reign on the throne.

Speaking shortly after the crowning, the Oloro, who also traced the root of Oro people to Oyo, said his crowning was historic and significant.