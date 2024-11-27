Jubilation, Expectations As NNPC Ltd Finally Delivers PH Refinery

Share

It was another historic moment for Nigerians as the Port Harcourt Refinery (PHR) resumed operations yesterday after many postponements. Many Nigerians, including stakeholders in the downstream sector, expressed relief and happiness over the development.

They also said they were optimistic that it will lead to reduction in the prices of petroleum products and products’ availability that will banish scarcity.

The excited stakeholders include: Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

The Port Harcourt Refinery located at Alesa Eleme, Rivers State, underwent rehabilitation and modernization after the federal government, under former President Muhammadu Buhari, had in March 2021 secured a $1.5 billion loan to rehabilitate the facility.

The contract was awarded by the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPC Ltd) to an Italian firm, Tecnimont S.P.A, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group. The refinery complex consists of two operational units.

The older plant established in 1965 has a capacity of 60,000 barrels per day, while the second plant established in 1989 has 150,000 barrels per day capacity, making a combined installed capacity of 210,000 barrels per day.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement titled: ‘NNPC Ltd delivers Port Harcourt Refinery…

As Plant Begins Truck-out of Products,’ explained that the first trucks of petroleum products were lifted from the facility yesterday under the supervision of the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, who, he said, toured the facility on Monday night.

Soneye said: “The NNPC Ltd has fulfilled its pledge of re-streaming the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), signalling the commencement of crude oil processing from the plant and delivery of petroleum products into the market.

“On Tuesday (yesterday), trucks began loading petroleum products which include Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel and Household Kerosene (HHK) or Kerosene, while other product slates will be dispatched as well.

“The PHRC rehabilitation project, is an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation & Commissioning (EPCIC) project that is aimed at restoring the refinery to full functionality and renewal. It has achieved over 16 million man hours with zero Loss Time Injury (LTI).”

Speaking during a brief ceremony to mark the commencement of products loading at the refinery in Port Harcourt, Kyari described the commencement of the load out activities as a monumental achievement for Nigeria which, he said, signified a new era of energy independence and economic growth for the country.

The GCEO particularly thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and understanding towards the rehabilitation of the project and for his persistence to ensure energy security for the country.

He also expressed deep appreciation to the NNPC Ltd Board of Directors and the entire staff for their support and commitment, which crystallized into the streaming of the refinery. He also commended the contractors for doing a great job in ensuring that the refinery was delivered despite all challenges.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Farouk Ahmed, congratulated the NNPC Ltd for the milestone and assured of his agency’s continued support towards the completion of rehabilitation work at the other refineries.

Chairman, Board of Trustees, CORAN, Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho (rtd), speaking with New Telegraph said the development was encouraging. He said: “Why will it not be a good development? We want to have more refineries in Nigeria, whether they are private or public sector.

We want to have more means of refining products so that we can sell to our people and we can export the extra.” Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN, Mr Clement Isong, said the resumption of operations of PHR was exciting. He said: “We thank God. We are very excited about it.

What all marketers are looking for is the diversification of supply to enhance competition of prices so that we can have accessibility and affordability of products.”

National Public Relations Officer, IPMAN, Chinedu Ukadike, said prices of petroleum products will subsequently nosedive. He added that the resumption of operations by PHR has stopped the monopoly, adding that oil marketers will buy from the refinery that offers better bargains.

