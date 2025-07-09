Jubilation As UAT Hosts Maiden Convocation Ceremony

There is no doubt that education is the foundation and cornerstone of every society. Here in Bayelsa State the case is not different, with different institutions, ranging from primary, secondary to tertiary, springing up their numbers across the state.

Judging from development in the education sector, there is no reason for anyone in Bayelsa State not to be educated given the prevalent educational institutions that cut across universities, polytechnics to colleges of education and nursing schools among others.

History

One of the universities making waves in the state is University of Africa (UAT), Toru-Orua Orua, in Sagbama Local Government of Bayelsa State. It is quite popular among the people. It was established in 2016 as a public university, with full academic activities commencing in 2017/2018.

The university currently serves as a special vehicle to address the critical educational needs of the previously underserved and marginalised communities in Bayelsa State through the provision of world class higher education.

With an initial student population of less than 500, UAT has grown steadily such that the population currently stands at about 4, 000, with students from 28 different states of the federation. After eight years of existence, the university formally conducted its first graduation ceremony for 905 graduates as it first set of graduates.

The convocation ceremony was held on June 22, 2025, with the university environment turned into a big and colourful theatre of sorts, as it was agog with celebration as the graduated students had their day in the sun. Two hundred and eight graduates of the 905 graduates were of the pioneering class of 2020/2021; 287 were of the class of 2021/2022; 220 were of the class of 2022/2023; while the 190 were of the class of 2023/2024.

They were all awarded the Bachelor Degrees in their respective disciplines in the faculties of Agriculture; Arts and Education; Basic and Applied Sciences; and Social and Management Sciences. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Solomon Ebobrah, announced that 66 of the graduating students had First Class.

He also disclosed that 323 earned Second Class Upper division; 384 Second Class Lower division; 123 Third Class division while nine recorded Pass. In 2020/2021, Asiayeib Tari and Ozini Franca had First Class in Mass Communication; in 2021/2022, Benazimor Fidelis Egedenana (Accounting); Alfred Timipre Richard; and Molokwu Joshua Onyekachukwu (Economics) made First Class while Abinayam Raphael had a First Class in Mass Communication; and John Nicholas earned a First Class in Political Science.

Also in 2022/2023, Onitsha Oyinkepreye Gift made First Class in Banking and Finance; Egbegha Ebiyimi Sarah recorded First Class in Business Administration; Awipu Pius Lambert and Duba Bako Woyengikule both made First Class in Mass Communication; while Umba Izonbodei also earned a First Class in Public Administration.

In 2023/2024, Sapele Precious Ejiro made First Class in Mass Communication while Edidi Domotimi Gideon made First Class in Political Science among others. In summary: 2020/2021 recorded 21 First Class; 2021/2022 had 24 First Class; 2022/2023 had 13 First Class while 2023/2024 had eight First Class.

Three hundred and twenty-three of the graduates earned Second Class Upper; 384 recorded Second Class Lower; 123 recorded Third Class while nine recorded pass.

The best graduating student, Duke Charles Izibeya, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree with 4.89, was rewarded with N100, 000 by the university while Bayelsa Elders Forum gifted him another N100, 000; King Kpadia Mein gifted him N100, 000. While the best female graduating student, Anderson Blessing, earned a B.A in English, with 4.84 and was awarded different prizes.

Be good envoys

In his convocation speech, the VC of the school, Prof. Ebobrah congratulated the graduates for their display of unusual determination and commitment to learning that is required in today’s evolving knowledge-based economy.

He also recognised the immense contributions of parents, guardians, families, benefactors and sponsors of the graduates, people whom he said no doubt made generous sacrifices, financially and otherwise to ensure that the graduates succeeded.

Advising the graduates, he said: “You, who now hold the certificate of this young but ambitious university, are UAT’s ambassadors to the world.

“It is now your responsibility to show the world the stuff we are made of. Hopefully, your stay at UAT has also enabled you to grow your social capital, especially by way of the formal and informal networks and support systems that you have built amongst yourselves in the duration of your studentship.

“We expect that you have been exposed to new people, new ideas and ultimately new opportunities. Most importantly, we hope that even more than whatever bits of discipline-specific knowledge you have gathered in earning your degree; you will also put to use the character and skills that you have developed during your time at UAT.

“From now, thinking critically should be second nature for you. The world is at your feet, waiting for you to dream, explore and conquer. In order to actualise your dreams, you need to rapidly move from the euphoria of individual academic achievements to the space of finding or creating opportunities of productivity that will benefit you and the society.”

The VC also outlined a number of the school’s achievements to include the conclusion of collaborative agreements with the Dullah Omar Centre at the University of Western Cape in South Africa, in the area of decentralisation, local governance and federation studies. “We are equally proud to announce the establishment of the UAT International Schools-our demonstration nursery, primary and secondary school within the last one year.

“With regards to staff and students’ performances, we are also very proud to announce that within the last one year, one staff member secured an international fellowship for a study tour of the African Studies Centre Leiden, Universiteit Leiden, the Netherlands, while two other members of staff secured post-doctoral fellowships at the Tshwane University of Technology, South Africa. “UAT’s Post Graduate School was inaugurated within the last one year and has concluded arrangements for the visit of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for resource verification of post graduate programmes.

This has happened preparatory to a more focused pursuit of our research agenda with respect to improving student welfare “This university has within the last one year, established a Directorate of Counselling and Human Development as well as a Directorate of Students’ Welfare and Wellbeing,” he said.

Challenges

On the challenges, the professor enumerated some of them to include the noncompletion of UAT’s Senate Building and the university’s auditorium, two faculty buildings (including the proposed Faculty of Law complex), a teaching hospital complex, six hostel buildings, staff quarter building, the hostels link road and the access road to the auditorium.

He continued: “We lack a standard and well-equipped Central Library Complex, adequate lecture theatres large enough to cater for the growing student population and a lack of a perimeter fence.

“We are talking about lecture theatres that could accommodate from 250 to 500 students, a conference centre, standard laboratories for the sciences and sciencebased courses, as well as adequate office accommodation for academic and nonteaching staff. “UAT does not have a sporting complex or a recreational facility of any sort.

A greater number of our staff come to work from Yenagoa because of our serious accommodation challenges.” He also asked for buses to ease transportation problems, stating that lack of buses for students and staff, who commute daily from Yenagoa, is another fundamental challenge to the university of the school, saying that the gesture was part of measures to check the brain drain syndrome in the country.

The governor said the gesture had been replicated in other state-owned tertiary institutions, such as the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, in line with his administration’s policy to prioritise education and boost human capital development.

Congratulating the graduates, the governor praised his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, representing Bayelsa West in the Senate, for his vision and political will in establishing UAT, which he noted was meeting the educational needs of the state and beyond.

“In line with our government’s policy, all First Class graduates of UAT will be offered automatic employment to ensure that we do not lose our best brains,” said Diri. Speaking further he said: “This first combined convocation ceremony of UAT is momentous and historical.

When I took over as governor, I had a lot of presentations, which included closing down the UAT. But I came to the inescapable conclusion that rather than shutting it down, I opted to establish more because education remains our number one priority.”

He assured that the auditorium and Senate building projects would be completed before the end of his tenure and promised to address the problem of staff accommodation. The Governor also promised that transport vehicles will be provided to ease the challenges faced by both the workers and students at UAT, NDU and the Federal University, Otuoke.

On the institution’s power needs, Diri said when the 60mw independent power plant procured by the state government becomes functional; it would cover the university’s location. He also announced the appointment and investiture of Dr Nwachukwu Nnam Obi III, Ogba of Ogbaland in Rivers State, as the institution’s Chancellor.

Appreciations

A number of the graduates expressed appreciation to the school and the state government for the opportunity offered them to be educated.

In their separate reactions, George Blessing and Robinson Joshua appreciated the university management for equipping them with the right tools to face the future. They promised to make good use of the knowledge that they have acquired from the university to better the society.