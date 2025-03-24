Jubilation As Tinubu Flags-Off 125km Benin-Asaba Highway

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, flagged-off the 125km BeninAsaba Highway, expected to be completed within 30 months.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, thanked the President for his love for the people of Edo State, saying as a minister, he has visited the State about three times for action projects.

He also commended Governor Monday Okpebholo who he said has demonstrated love and commitment for his people by embarking on peopleoriented projects like the flyover at Ramat Park in Benin City, the state capital.

He said: “In less than 150 days in office, you have turned the entire capital city into a construction site. I commend you very highly for this foresight.

“I am an infrastructure person and when I see good infrastructure going on like the ones going on in Edo State, I feel very happy and commend you for the hardwork. “We need good infrastructure in this country.

Infrastructure is the most important foundation upon which every other programme of the state or country thrives. “Thank you so much for what you are doing for Edo people.

I saw the flyover you are constructing for your people. “It is great wisdom. You are not saying this should be done by the Federal Government because we don’t have federal people here in Edo State but you are doing this for the welfare of Edo people.

“The government of Senator Monday Okpebholo is a government of divine inspiration and a government ordained by God.

When I see people taking you to court, I say it is because they don’t hear from God because if they do they will know that you are a divine governor.

“Under you, miracles are happening and under you, the road tagged federal roads are now fixed. “The Federal Ministry of Works has come to Edo State for the third time in less than 100 days not by choice as Mr President directed all these visits.

We thank the president for his love. “The President is doing the second section and third section. There are 20 other projects between Delta and Edo States that the president is doing.”

