Jubilation As Search, EU, Others Improve Economic Frontier Of Sampuo Community

Search for Common Ground in collaboration with Partnership for Initiatives in the Niger Delta and Stakeholders Democracy Network with support from the European Union, over the years made recognisable impact in the transformation of communities in the Niger Delta region.

The non-governmental organisation has since 2023 operated in about 66 communities of the region, with assistance in various development areas in order to bring succour to the people that have for years suffered neglect and environmental degradation.

To this end, it recently turned its attention to Sampou Community in Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government of Bayelsa State, where it planted cassava processing machines for the benefits of the people. On September 17, 2025 the cassava processing machines were unveiled to the people and the representatives of European Union, Country Director of Search for Common Ground, PIND and SDN among others.

Women leader commends gesture

This development, which has brought relief to the people, elicited rapturous celebration and responses from the people, who expressed deep appreciation to the group for attending to one of their problems.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Women Leader, Florence Dufegha, who was represented by Timinidi Omomoleigha, disclosed that the Cassava Processing Plant will reduce the stress of having to peel cassava for one full day before the grinding process begins, maintaining that with the availability of the peeling machine, the grinder and even the fryer, their work has been made easy.

She said: ‘‘we really appreciate Search for Common Ground and her partners for bringing this project to us. We have not seen this type in our community before. Many groups have come and gone. “When they first brought the idea to our attention, we thought they were playing but they said that European Union sent them to do it.

The money you gave to them was not mismanaged. “They came and asked us what we wanted and we told them Cassava Processing Plant and actually we thought they were playing but they did it and the thing came at the right time. “Women are now harvesting cassava and we have the peeling machine, will we no longer suffer in peeling throughout the whole day. “When we come now, the workers will peel it, grind and process everything for us.

We are so grateful. Thank you European Union, Search, PIND and SDN and even the community people. “This cassava plant will benefit every family in this community, both the youth, the women and the men. We will maintain it because we need it. I had been asking them to bring cassava processing plant for us before now.’’

Monarch appreciates search

Also speaking, the Deputy Chief of Sampuo Community, Ebi Macdonald, who represented Famous Usikoromogha, the Paramount Ruler of the community, thanked EU, Search and other partners for remembering Sampuo community and gifting them the cassava processing plant. He said: ‘‘the project might not be that big but the importance of the project to the people is much more than what we are seeing here right now.

We want to say we are grateful. We saw sign of transparency in what you people are doing. What you have done with your partners have made a lay man to understand the society where he lives and will even want to proffer solution. “You asked us what we wanted and we want every government to act that way.

Every project you are sighting in any place, ask the people if it will benefit them and be use- ful or else no matter how big they are, people will see it as not being important to them and the care will not be there. And as for this project, we will work on it. We won’t allow it to collapse.”

Youth leader speaks on

Wisdom Tukpa, who spoke for the Youth President, Shedrack Sunday, commended the consortium for bringing the project to the community, adding that; “it is very important and we asked for it. “Our own part is to protect it and make sure that we keep it safe for our own benefit. We appreciate you people and we will do or part to keep it.” The Community Peace Architecture Chairman, Richard Panebi disclosed that an eight-member committee has been set up to manage and secure the Cassava Processing Plant.

According to him, “we have up to eight machines here and we are planning to engage at least five youths to be managing the plant. The location of the cassava plant is strategic not for the community alone, but for other communities around. “The residues are given to farmers or those rearing pigs.

We also have solar borehole, which is connected to the peeling machines and it can be drank. Anybody can come and buy and pay little so that we can have enough money to maintain the plant. “We have a jetty here that connects them to other communities.

As at yesterday (September 16, 2025), people were coming from other communities to come and use the local processing plant here. So, this is very strategic for supporting and expanding market asses and making finance for the community. “The water, besides serving the cassava plant, will also help the local communities because they have challenge with water and they use the river water, so the water here now serves as hygienic water for the people. So a lot of water related diseases will be reduced.’’

Livelihood specialist explains processes

Ndim Ejor explained how cassava process plant works, noting that it has peeling, milling machines, presser, fryer, adding that two of the machines can contain about 30 bags of milled cassava. It also has filter that will filter the grinded cassava. According to him, “their main economic activity is cassava processing, so it helps to increase the volume of production that local plants produce.

“The process will be done within three days because it goes through a process and they have to work through timing. It is not replacing other processing plants but helping to facilitate the process to be able to support the emerging market to other communities.

“With these machines, it is believed that they should be able to expand to get more machines and expand other economic activities that will take place within this place. “The plant will work for the full year depending on the volume of cassava available from season to season.

Outara: Quality of life improved

The Country Director, Search for Common Ground Nigeria, About Outara, said that working with communities, “we identified some livelihood initiatives which we think can bring opportunity to the youths, women and the elderly in the community. That brought the idea of putting in place Cassava Processing Plant. “When you move around the community, you will see how women are suffering to process cassava.

You hear women saying that Cassava Processing Machine, will really help them. “When a woman is spending less time working to bring food to the family, it is extra time for her to take care of the whole family. ‘‘This woman behind me here, instead of spending the whole day here with the baby near this river, she will just go to the plant and drop her cassava and go home. Do other things and then come after thirty minutes or one hour take her cassava and go home.’’

Mignot: Expanding access to economic activities

Also, the European Union representative, Gautier Mignot said, ‘‘we really hope with more investments such as the one the European Union is making for the communities, the youths and the women, will find livelihood opportunities and will be able to expand their daily lives and won’t have to engage in any kind of criminal activity like vandalism and others.

“We want to provide alternative livelihood so that people can go on with their farming and business activities and they won’t have to engage in any other kind of illegal activity. “We also visited some of the communities where the Hostcom Development Trust Funds is also being used on some investment.

“We also saw the challenges that they are facing and it is also an opportunity to utilise some of the money that the oil companies are making available to improve the wellbeing of the people of Niger Delta, so that they will also get asses to basic services such as water, health, education and good infrastructure. So that they can live in harmony without engaging in any kind of conflict or illegal activities.’’

He said that the Cassava Processing Plant is one of the investments by EU in Nigeria, stating; “we believe in Nigeria and we want a society free of conflict. “In all, it is a project for Nigerians by Nigerians so that they can improve their lives and wellbeing”.

Search has made significant impact

Chorbe Joshua, Consortium Manager of Search for Common Ground, speaking on the duties of the organisation in the region, said; “we have strengthened stakeholders’ capacity to identify early warning issues within their community and be able to coordinate relevant authorities that can respond to that issues immediately. “We saw it so enriching through the testaments that we have been hearing from the leaders as well as the community youths.

Significantly, the issue that are being reported about communities are now on a lower scale, which means that the project has made significant impact.”

Udofia: Capacity to manage crisis has been enhanced

David Udofia, who is the Peace Building Programme Manager and Manager for PIND, said: “what we have done through the various capacity building is that we have enhanced the capacity of people to manage conflicts within their environment.

‘‘What this programme has been able to do is that it builds people’s capacity to be proactive rather than reactive to conflictual issues. We are working with the communities because they own the project and it has led to the aspect of sustainability. “We have our structures on ground to allow for the sustainability so the inclusive component has made it possible for no one to be left behind.

“From my observation as the project manager representing PIND, the intervention we have carried out is really impressive and encouraging. ‘‘PIND majored on early warning and early response component and we also worked on capacity building because we understand that the enhancement of capacity is the key for a project of this nature.

“We trained people on how to send and respond to messages in terms of early warning within their communities and it is owned by the community because it is the people that monitor the community. “We looked at what causes these criminality happening in the society.

It is complex but from my interaction with community, they talked about drug abuse, influence of drugs and we carried out campaigns in that regards. Then issue of cultism and economic development because some of them is mostly toed to means of livelihood, which is what do they do for a living.

But through this project that has a component of livelihood with that it is going to take people away some form of criminalities that are associated with oil bunkery, destruction of oil pipelines, vandalism and others.’’