Jubilation As Sanwo-Olu Presents N4.237trn 2026 Appropriation Bill To Assembly

…economic affairs, health, education, environment take highest share

…as gov reviews 2025 budget performance, outlines sectoral allocations

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday presented a budget estimate of N4.237 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Sanwo-Olu presented the appropriation bill tagged: Budget of Shared Prosperity,” emphasising that Lagos stands tall as a continental economic powerhouse — Africa’s second-largest city economy after Cairo. The proposal marks a significant increase of more than N1 trillion compared to the N3.005 trillion budget for 2025.

The governor said the proposal was designed to promote shared prosperity and build a Lagos that benefits all residents. He said: “This budget is proposed at a total size of N4.237 trillion. This budget comprises a total revenue of N3.993 trillion, which has only a deficit financing of N243.332 billion.

“We also have a total revenue comprising totally internally generated revenue of N3.119 trillion and total federal transfers of N874 billion.” The governor proposed capital expenditure of N2.185 trillion and recurrent expenditure of N2.055 trillion, covering overheads, personnel, and debt servicing.

Breaking down the recurrent spending, Sanwo-Olu explained that overhead costs N698.891 billion; subventions N201.216 billion; and dedicated expenditure N184.139 billion, with total overhead allocation standing at N1.084 trillion; personnel costs were pegged at N440.449 billion, while debt servicing included N143.876 billion in recurring debt charges and N383.404 billion for debt repayment.

The breakdown of the sectoral allocations showed that economic affairs N1.372 trillion takes the highest share with followed by general public service N847.472 billion; health N338.449 billion; education N249.132 billion; environment N235.957 billion; public order and safety N147.040 billion; housing N123.760 billion; social protection N70.024 billion and recreation and culture N54.682 billion.

According to the governor, these allocations reflect the administration’s priorities in infrastructure, human capital development, and social welfare.

He said: “The Year 2026 Appropriation Bill — the Budget of Shared Prosperity — is a reaffirmation of our collective belief that Lagos can continue to rise, continue to lead, and continue to create opportunities for every resident of Africa’s preferred megacity.

“As I mentioned earlier, 2026 will be the last full year of our administration, making it a pivotal period for consolidating our legacy and ensuring a strong, successful finish. “We remain determined to complete all ongoing and initiated projects, and we will continue to engage Lagosians so that their priorities consistently guide our actions.

“Having consistently laid solid foundations in the past years, we are now moving into a phase of accelerated impact. “The investments we are making — in our people, in infrastructure, in social systems, in governance — are deliberate, inclusive, future-focused, and prosperitydriven.

“As we present this budget, we recognise the challenges ahead, but we also recognise the extraordinary resilience and creativity of our people — the true engine of Lagos. “Their strength inspires us, their aspirations guide us, and their success remains our ultimate measure of performance.

“Let us, therefore, move forward with renewed momentum and shared purpose — determined to build a Lagos that is stronger, cleaner, safer, more prosperous, and more inclusive than ever before. “A Lagos that stands as a model for Africa and a global symbol of what visionary governance can achieve.

“With unity, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, I am confident that a Greater Lagos Rising is not just within reach — it is already unfolding before us.” In his welcome address, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, praised the governor and his team for painstakingly preparing the budget.

He said: “I extend our sincere appreciation to Mr. Governor and his team for crafting a comprehensive budget that aligns with Lagos’ aspirations for growth and development. “Mr Governor permit me to commend your astuteness, courage, forthrightness, and determined spirit toward a greater Lagos.

“You have maintained a track record of resourceful consistency, steering our state through economic challenges while driving infrastructure development. “Not quite long ago, you brought E1 Racing Championship to Lagos, thereby making Lagos the first African City to host such a tournament.”

Obasa listed the priority areas the budget aims to address, recalling a robust relationship that had existed between the executive and legislative arms in the state. “This budget prioritises critical sectors – healthcare, education, transportation, security, and governance – fundamental to sustaining Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading economic hub.

“We have all listened with rapt attention to how the wealth of our state will be utilised for our common good in 2026. The responsibility now lies with this Honourable House to meticulously perform our constitutional duty. “Our collaboration with the Executive has been of tremendous help to the success of this administration.