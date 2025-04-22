Jubilation As Sanwo-Olu Achieves Milestones In Public Transportation

Share

…BRT, FMLM ferry over 60m passengers, subsidy on transportation hits N15bn

…MVAA ratifies 79,000 new vehicle registrations in one year

The Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL), a flagship project of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), has recorded significant milestones in its bid to revolutionize public transportation in the state.

Commissioner for Transportation, Olúwaṣeun Osiyemi, made the disclosure yesterday during Day One of the Ministerial Press Briefing held in Alausa.

He added also that the service currently moved over 42,266 passengers daily with an average of 1000 bus trips per day.

Osiyemi also revealed that the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) registered 65,531 new private vehicles and 13,397 commercial vehicles totalling 78,928 vehicle registrations within the past year.

He added that, as of February 2025, Lagos’ operated fleet of buses, under the LBSL has transported a total of 60,882,000 passengers since its inception in May 2019.

While stating that LBSL has implicitly subsidized fares for Lagosians transported to an estimated sum of N14.9 billion. He said the state Driving institute has trained additional 144 drivers to make a total of 3,537 certified high-capacity bus drivers as of 18th March 2025.

Highlighting that the LBSL with an average fare N542.66 in February, 2025 and comparing it to informal public transport fare which was about N1,097.73, the Commissioner concluded that fares on government-maintained bus fleets have always been N261.67 cheaper.

Further, rendering an account of his stewardship as a member of the Lagos cabinet in the last one year, the Commissioner said the bus reform initiative policy, which was initiated last year is in steady progression.

The initiative, he said, has not only improved the quality of bus drivers but also contributed to job creation in the state To enhance efficiency and passenger experience, Osiyemi said LBSL has implemented an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

This system enables centralised data management, efficient resource allocation, and improved public transport management.

He added that the state has constructed eight Quality Bus Corridors (QBC) totalling about 51km, including four depots, 15 terminals and 166 bus stops.

According to him, “These projects are aimed at improv – ing the public transportation system in Lagos, reducing congestion, and enhancing the overall quality of life for Lagosians.”

Osiyemi added that the state is now with a Detailed Engineering Design for the construction of Iyana Ipaja Bus Terminal, while adding that 50 Electric Buses have been deployed on Lagos Badagry Expressway corridor.

He said: “The achievements of LBSL are a testament to the commitment of the Lagos State Government to providing efficient and affordable public transportation to our citizens.

“We will continue to work towards improving our services and infrastructure to meet the growing needs of our population.”

On rail transportation, he noted that Phase 1 of the Blue Line (Marina to Mile 2) has served over two million passengers, with Phase 2 (Mile 2 to Okokomaiko) in progress adding that Phase 1 of the Red Line (Agbado to Oyingbo) is now operational with eight stations and additional rolling stocks procured, while Phase 2 (Oyingbo to link Blue Line at National Theatre) is underway.

On water transportation, Osiyemi stated that 15 locally-built Omibus Ferries have been launched and are in operation, with the Ijegun Egba Terminal now open.

He said the OMI EKO project, in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), will deliver 25 terminals and 78 electric ferries.

Over 280,000 passengers have used ferry services in the past year, and 12 boats have been upgraded to meet safety standards.

On road infrastructure and traffic management, the Commissioner said 49 junction improvement projects have been completed, including ongoing ones at Ikorodu, Iju, and Allen-Opebi-Toyin.

He added that solar-powered Traffic Signal Lights, road markings covering 67.9km, new medians, laybys, and 3,941 parking slots have also been provided.

Share