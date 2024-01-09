Jubilation As RCCG Distributes Food Items To Needy In Lagos

In a heartwarming show of kindness, charity, and support, members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Area 08, Lagos Province 23 (LP23), recently, embarked on the distribution of food items to residents of Ogba, Obawole and Iju Ishaga Road area of Lagos.

The initiative which was part of the Open Space Food Distributions To the Needy project saw members of the Parishes which are located around Ogba/Obawole and Iju Ishaga Road, go around the areas distributing food, while also ministering to hundreds of residents of the area.

In a chat with New Telegraph on the idea behind the project, especially during this season, the Pastor in Charge, RCCG The Lord’s Habitation, Area 8, Lagos Province 23, Pastor Seyi Olajumoke, said: “Following Daddy G.O’s instructions that we should constantly provide foods for the needy and the vulnerable in our churches, environment and neighbourhood, we went all out to look for partners and individuals that believe in this project and we are able to raise N1.1million to execute this project from a single individual.”

He noted that they have been doing this for more than seven years from the Area Headquarters (RCCG The Lord’s Habitation, Ketu – Alapere Area 08 LP23), adding, however, that “we recently extended the provisions to the three Parishes under the Area (RCCG Royal Priesthood Parish, RCCG The Habitation of Wonders and RCCG The Habitation of Peace) located at Ogba, Obawole and Iju Ishaga Road respectively.”

According to him, the programme has been highly impactful and “it’s gone a long way to reduce hunger among the needy within and outside the church and we return all glory to Almighty God for the privilege and the opportunity.

“As I have mentioned earlier this is the first time we are extending this project to the Parishes under the Area which are located around Ogba/Obawole and Iju Ishaga Road.

“We have absolute belief in God that He will always make provisions available as we put all our trust in him. However, we expect that the good Lord will continue to bless the partners of this project and we trust that God will also bless the needy and pull them out of poverty permanently.”

Also, speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, the Pastor, RCCG, Habitation of Oneness (Area 8, Zone 5, at 37, Obawole Street, Obawole area of Ogba, Lagos State, Pastor Dada-Bello Akinsola, underscored the significance of the initiative, stressing that: “We have come out to give to the world because we are told that when Jesus Christ was hungry, nobody gave Him food; when He was thirsty, nobody to give Him water.

“The scripture tells us that we should go out and preach the gospel and win souls. So, we decided to come together as one to feed the people.

“We all know the situation of the country now, and we know we want people, as many as possible, to give their lives to Christ. We want to win souls to Christ. Because it is written in the scripture that we should go and preach the gospel and every other thing should be left for Him. That’s the obligation we’re doing now.

“This is not our first time doing this; at the area level, we’ve done a lot. We still did it on Christmas day. They went to Oshodi, Gbagada and Ketu, areas of Lagos. Now we are bringing it to our own area here, which is the Ifako/Iju and Obawole area so that we can tell people that Jesus loves them.”

The outreach also ministered to over 600 people at Ketu.