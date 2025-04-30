Jubilation As Oparinde Foundation Lifts 1,000 Pensioners In Kwara

Share

In just a span of five years of its unveiling, it is indeed a thing of profound delight that the Oluwafemi Oparinde Foundation has become a household name, not only in Kwara State, but also across Nigeria, and even beyond.

The Foundation has strikingly been making huge waves in its unwavering commitment to mitigating the sufferings of the downtrodden and vulnerable individuals in the society.

The Foundation debuted on April 1, 2020, and ever since, it has embarked on a series of meaningful interventions designed at bringing succour to various categories of people in Kwara State and across Nigeria, towards making life more bearable for them, and giving them a sense of belonging in the society.

Mission

The Initiator of the Foundation, Mr Oluwafemi Oparinde, disclosed that the mission of the Foundation has always been to empower communities and uplift people, adding that:

“When we started this journey in 2020, our goal was to cushion the harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on people, particularly here in Ilorin, the capital city of Kwara State.”

Oparinde was, however, ecstatic that, within the short period of its establishment, the Foundation has expanded its reach to other areas, including education, empowering entrepreneurs, and assisting the less privileged.

Succour to over 1, 000 pensioners

It is in the continuation of this mission that the Foundation, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, provided financial assistance to over 1,000 retirees, while also offering free medical outreach to these senior citizens, including scores who heard about the programme through the media and also came.

Speaking during the event, Oparinde noted: “Today’s event is a continuation of that vision to ensure that the pensioners or retirees, who are fondly referred to as senior citizens, are not forgotten but cherished, celebrated, and supported in every way possible.” The event was a double celebration of sorts as it also marked the birthday anniversary of Oparinde.

The importance of the day was underscored by him when he said: “Today, we are gathered here not just to celebrate a milestone in my personal journey in life but, more importantly, to honour and appreciate the invaluable contributions of our senior citizens. “Retirement is not the end of a journey; rather, it is a stage of life that deserves dignity, respect, and support.

Our retirees have spent decades in service, shaping our communities, building our institutions, and laying the foundation for the progress we enjoy today. They have given their time, energy, and wisdom to this nation, and now it is our turn to give back to them. “This programme is a testament to the power of collective responsibility. We are here to provide financial assistance to 1,000 retirees, offer free medical outreach, and create an atmosphere of joy and appreciation.

This is not just charity; it is a moral obligation, a duty to those who have paved the way for us. “To our senior citizens present today, I say this: You are valued, you are appreciated, and your contributions will never be forgotten. May this event serve as a reminder that you are an integral part of our society, and as long as we stand, we will continue to support you.”

BoT chairman’s charge

On his part, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Sobi FM, Alhaji Lukman Olayiwola Mustapha, who applauded Oparinde for his unwavering philanthropic gestures, dedication and stout commitment to giving back to the society, stressed the need for well-heeled individuals and corporate bodies across the country to complement the efforts of well-meaning organisations like the Oparinde Foundation by endeavouring to bring succour to the less-privileged people, particularly at this trying time in the country, pointing out that, no government, no matter how benevolent, can satisfy all the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Kwara State Chapter, whose members were being honoured and lifted, Comrade Saidu Oladimeji, commended the Foundation’s initiative, describing it as a noble and laudable gesture in acknowledgement of the tremendous contributions of the retirees to the growth and development of Kwara State and the nation at large.

He called on other well-meaning organisations and altruistic individuals to rally round the pensioners in the state in order to bring them out of the current economic quagmire in the country.

Beauty of retirement

In his keynote address, titled: ‘Recognising Contributions’, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Chief Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, noted that retirement is a significant phase in human life, marking the transition from an active employment to a period of rest and, in many cases, a new chapter in societal involvement.

He said: “Pension is the monthly monetary benefit of a retiree who can also be called a pensioner to keep body and soul together.

Upon retirement, a pensioner is generally entitled to two benefits: pension and gratuity which ought to be paid promptly by the government as a mark of recognition of the invaluable contributions of these senior citizens to the growth and development of the state.”

Oyedepo noted that the retirees in the state, like their counterparts elsewhere, played a crucial role in the social and economic development of Kwara, wondering why, despite these huge contributions throughout their careers, they have often been abandoned to face numerous post-retirement challenges, such as financial insecurity, healthcare needs, and social isolation, due to undue delay in payments of their pensions and gratuities.

He said: “In Kwara State, retirees have made significant contributions across various sectors, including education, health, government, and the private sector. These contributions deserve recognition, as they have played pivotal roles in shaping the economic, social, and political spheres in the state.

“More than 90% of the retirees in the state had some prosperous stint in the civil service of the state. And since the government of Kwara State at formation was in the hands of the unelected military, the latter depended on the skills, knowledge and administrative dexterity of the civil servants.

Though they were to be on tap, their knowledge, training and skills made them carry the weight of administration in the military era. “Retirees have accumulated years, often decades, of professional experience. Their knowledge and expertise have been integral in the growth of institutions, businesses, and government agencies in Kwara State.

“Whether in public administration, the private sector, or in the education system, retirees have been at the forefront of the state’s development. For instance, retired civil servants who have dedicated their careers to improving governance in Kwara State, possess valuable insights into administrative processes, which are usually passed down to younger generations.”

The APC chieftain expressed anger over the manner that retirees are being treated despite their immense contributions to the state, disclosing that they are facing numerous challenges, including financial and healthcare, that threaten their well-being and quality of life.

According to him, pensioners spend a significant portion of their retirement struggling to live comfortably due to the poor pension management systems, low savings, and inflation eroding the value of their assets. He added: “The Kwara State Pension Board, though designed to provide financial security, is often beset by delays, inefficiencies, and insufficient budgetary allocations.

Very often, the government of Kwara State owes the pensioners pension in arrears. “Many workers, more than twelve years after retirement, are yet to be paid their gratuities. Gratuities are haphazardly paid and many times in piece meal, such that when the gratuities are paid, they become worthless in providing for financial security of the pensioners.

“The Pension Board is allegedly bedevilled with sharp practices as pension managers are often alleged of taking money even from the piecemeal released to the pensioners. Many retirees, especially those from government institutions, experience long delays in receiving their pension payments, as a result of which they become destitute and live-in penury.”

He also expressed disappointment over what he described as an “alarming lack of commitment by the state government towards the welfare of the retirees” in the state, lamenting that many retirees have expressed frustration over the long delays in the disbursement of their pensions and gratuities. Adding: “These pensioners, having served diligently in various public service roles, find themselves struggling to survive due to the lack of timely payments of their retirement benefits.

Retirees often spend months or even years without receiving their dues, which leaves them financially incapacitated and unable to meet basic needs such as healthcare, housing, and food.” According to the Keynote Speaker, non-payment of retirees’ gratuities in good time has remained a grave concern, saying:

“This neglect by the state government is not only a violation of the retirees’ rights but also a reflection of a broader systemic failure that undermines the dignity and well-being of the elderly population,” which, according to him, has “resulted in heightened anxiety and stress for many retirees, who feel abandoned by the very system they served for many years.”

Oyedepo stressed the need to address the challenges being faced by retirees in the state by creating opportunities that would enable them to continue to contribute meaningfully to society, adding that:

“State policies must be developed to address the financial insecurity of retirees, such as improving the pension system, offering health insurance options, and providing access to affordable healthcare.”

Beneficiaries’ gratitude

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the intervention, urging the government to enhance pension payments and introduce more social welfare programmes for senior citizens to alleviate their plight.

The event, which also brought together dignitaries and community leaders, amplified growing calls for better policies to guarantee a better dignified life for retirees in Nigeria.

