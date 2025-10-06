Jubilation As Oborevwori Flags-Off 11.7km Okpanam-Ugbolu Road Construction

The people of Okpanam and Ugbolu communities in Oshimili North Local Government Areas of Delta State have erupted in joy as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has slated tomorrow to break ground for the construction of the 11.725-kilometre road, linking the two towns. Okpanam and Ugbolu are two major towns, linking Asaba to the envisioning Asaba Capital Territory pursuit.

A similar by-pass road from Okpanam City-Gate to Ibusa town was awarded by former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023 but completed and commissioned by Oborevwori last year. Before the former governor left office, he constructed over 50 roads across rejected areas that were hitherto cutoff by erosion within Okpanam to realize the dream of Asaba Capital Territory.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba yesterday said the feat marks another major step by the Governor to enhance road infrastructure and improve connectivity within the Asaba capital territory.

He said: “The Okpanam–Ugbolu Road project is expected to open up new economic and residential corridors, ease traffic flow, and promote socio-economic activities between the two fast-growing communities.” Ahon described the project as “a fulfillment of the governor’s promise to deliver M.O.R.E of quality infrastructure across the state.”