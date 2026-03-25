Jubilation As Madein Celebrates Triple Heritage In Colours

Background

This fateful day (March 7, 2026), would remain memorable and glorious for the first female Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein. Now retired, it was a triple celebration in her honour on the day – Her 61st birthday anniversary; the launch of her book and Foundation – Olowo Oloye Foundation.

The event brought together some of her primary, secondary, polytechnic, university, doctorate mates and former colleagues at the office of the Accountant General, family and friends as well as well-wishers, to celebrate and honour her. It was also a milestone for the celebrant, as it was one-year post blissful retirement for her, having retired from the employment of the Federal Government last year.

Public presentation of book/foundation

Her book: ‘Beyond the ledger – A journey in public finance and governance: Musings of the first Female AccountantGeneral of the Federation’, was formally presented to the public on the day. The event was attended by top government officials and important personalities who came to celebrate with her.

A life defined by service, integrity, commitment

According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the book and foundation launch, Dr Joke Sofowora, the celebrant is a woman of extraordinary character whose life has been defined by service, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting others.

Reflecting on their enduring friendship over the years, which began from childhood, she recalled that their bond dates back to 1965, when they first met as young girls growing up in the same community at Iperu Akesanland, Ogun State. According to her: “Our shared upbringing and membership in the Blessed Bomode Oku Society laid the foundation for a lifelong friendship that has continued to flourish over the decades.

“We grew up together, attended the same school, Christ Apostolic Grammar, and shared many dreams together. When Madein later got married to my cousin, it simply confirmed what we already knew in our hearts that we were family in every sense of the word. “When I was completing my doctorate programme and the weight felt heavy, she stood beside me, not with noise, but with quiet assurance. She believed in me even on days I doubted myself.

That is who she is; she’s a builder, and a woman who pours into others without keeping score.” Sofowora congratulated her friend on the launch of her book and Olowo Oloye Foundation, which is her passion to support widows, empowering the girl-child, and strengthening communities. She wished her more years ahead in good health.

According to Sofowora, Madein has demonstrated leadership that’s not defined by volume but by values, consistency, and impact “What inspires me most about my friend Madein is her compassionate spirit and dedication to humanitarian causes. Her passion for supporting widows, empowering the girl-child, strengthening communities, and maintaining friendships that have endured for decades,” she disclosed.

Speaking further she said: “The launch of the Olowo Oloye Foundation is proof that purpose does not retire, it expands.” She described the publication by her childhood friend and sister-in-law, as a significant contribution to the discourse on governance, financial management, and leadership in the public sector Noting; “The book provides not only professional insight but also a rich account of experience, wisdom, and lessons gathered from years of shaping systems and mentoring future leaders.

May her days be filled with peace. May her home overflow with joy, her legacy outlive her in generations she may never meet. “Thank you for loving me. Thank you for standing by me. Thank you for being you. Congratulations, my sister. The world is better because you were born.”

Yemi-Esan: Remarkable contribution to the nation

The immediate past Head of Service, Dr Folashade Yemi- Esan, who reviewed the book, said the author has a lot of untold stories she is yet to bring up which she knows about. Yemi-Esan said there are behind the scenes complexities and moments of some very difficult judgements and decisions she had to take, but unknown to people.

According to her: “The book is a remarkable contribution, but I believe it’s also an invitation from opening into a continuing conversation that many of us will be eager and privilege to hear her expand upon. “I therefore, wish to profoundly commend the author and her teams for the journey and this is finance governance, in doing so, it is not merely a written book, she has documented an institutional memory of Nigeria public service experience, the one that will guide future scholars, and policymakers. “It will also inspire policymakers and enrich national conversation on transparency, accountability and responsible fiscal management.

Having worked with her over the years, she has been characteristically modest in recounting many of the difficult reforms she championed and the entrenched interests she has to challenge throughout her career.” She added: “The ledger will close, budgets will expand, interest will rise and tenures will begin and end. Taxes will be paid.’’

Daniel: Her achievements speak volumes

Senator Gbenga Daniel, who is a former Governor of Ogun State, commending the celebrant, noted: “To be become an Accountant General of the Federation is not a joke, but to be able to go through it and come out free without crisis is not a mere achievement, but speaks volume about the character of the celebrant.’’

Daniel said he feels proud of her: “She has made womanhood proud, she has made her constituency proud and she has made her profession proud, I can only wish her well. “I can only commend her, because many have occupied that position before her.

Those before her have fallen into financial crisis and here she is without blemish. She left office a year ago and she’s a free woman. “I wish her well in her future endeavours, she has proudly served Remo, Ogun State and Nigeria in general. I pray we have similar women like her in Remo and Ogun State, that’s what the foundation she just launched is doing to mentor and empower young girls to be serious with their education.”

Osoba: Her experience, intellect still needed

Another former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, insisted the celebrant was too young to retire: “Madein is too young to retire, her experience and intellect is still needed in Ogun State and Nigeria. “The government of the day will find somewhere to use her intellect and high experience, because we still need her to serve the country and Ogun State.

“I wish her success and the Foundation she’s launching, Olowo Oloye and the book, the Foundation is for the upliftment of education, because Ogun State is a cradle of education. The Foundation is to better the life of young girls in the state. “Ogun State was known for home of good education which was laid down by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and we also have the largest number of universities in the country and education is so vital to us as a state.”

Adedeji: Celebration of knowledge

Also, the Executive Chairman Nigeria Revenue Service, Dr Zack Adedeji said since the creation of the office AGF in 1960, Madein is the only female that has occupied that office and she performed well. “She is still the only female Accountant General of the Federation now, until we have another one. Today’s event is not only about the book and the Foundation; it’s about her birthday and the person she is.

“Your birthday is also a celebration of knowledge, professionalism and commitment to financial management, you played a vital role in strengthening ideas and strengthening institutions, you undoubtedly contributed to, your accountability, transparency and efficiency in financial management is a top notch.

“I sincerely commend you, for taking the time to document valuable experience for the benefit of present and future generations to come. It will serve as a tool for learning, inspiration for generation to come. Also, I congratulate you on the launching of the Foundation.”

Kensington: Woman of courage, strength

Chief Adebutu Kensington, who was represented by Aare Kola Oyefeso, described the celebrant as a woman of courage, strength and worthy of emulation. Kensington said she’s not only a pride to Iperu, and Remoland, but a pride to Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

“I respectfully crave your indulgence my kins woman, this event is not about the launching of the book and the Foundation, it’s celebration of character, competence, courage and history in making,’’ he said. Adding: “Beyond the leger, is a testimony, a journey through the intricate of corridor of public finance and governance at highest level.

Often rear into service, stewardship and principles. You hold a distinguish record as the first female Accountant General of the Federation. “You occupied men’s responsibility and intense scrutiny, as a fellow indigene of IperuRemo, this moment carries profound significant for me when one of us rises with distinction we all stand taller. You have demonstrated excellent because excellent knows no gender.”

Jack: Celebration of remarkable journey of professionalism, discipline

The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Wilson Jack in her remarks said the event is not only a celebration, but a remarkable journey as her career stands as testament of professionalism and discipline. She disclosed: “She rose through the ranks to become the Accountant General of the Federation of our dear country Nigeria. She distinguished herself through diligent, competent and indeed sense of duty.

“Those of us who had the privilege of working with her witnessed first-hand her account, strength and attention to details and integrity to which she approach enormous tasks before her and her office. “She works with transparency and accountability is paramount as succinctly demonstrated through professional excellence.

Her tenure contributed meaningfully to strengthen the financial nominal of the Federal Government. The book she is presenting today not only reflects her potential but also her decades of service.” She further said: “Such reflection about her and the institutional memory of the book will be guidance for younger generations who aspire to lead in the service. “I am delighted about the Foundation, Olowo Oloye Foundation, which is for education and empowerment. It shows Madein’s commitment to service beyond the office.”

Ibrahim: Celebration of distinguished career

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imam Sulaiman Ibrahim, who was represented by Mrs Fola Erinfolami, said she was delighted in celebrating Madein’s distinguished career. She said: “The enduring legacy of the first Accountant General of the Federation whose service of public finance management stand as a powerful example of professionalism, discipline and a commitment to national development.

“For the book being presented today: ‘Beyond the ledger a journey in public finance’, documents her memory, leadership lesson and draws from years of stewardship of Madein’s in public service.

“Such reflection are valuable for next generation and public servants, quality professionals and financial management, equally commendable the Olowo Oloye Foundation, which is reflection of the celebrant continued commitment to give to the society through leadership development, women and youths empowerment and community advancement initiative are vital in nourishing service, integrity and capacity building that our nation urgently requires and on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Development I recommend it as a trailblazer to women across the country.”

Madein: Motivated to contribute to devt of society

Madein in her remarks encourage young girls to always think big and achieve something great in life. “Marriage should not stop you as a woman to become what you desire to be in life,” he advised.