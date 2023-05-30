Jubilation as kinsmen welcome Buhari on arrival in Daura

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State. Buhari had left Eagle Square in Abuja immediately after Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were sworn-in as president and vice-president.

Flanked by members of his cabinet who came to say goodbye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport yesterday, Buhari bade farewell to Nigerians, boarded the presidential jet and departed for Daura.

On arrival, the former president and his wife, Aisha, were welcomed by their kinsmen amid jubilation. Buhari’s tenure which began in 2015 came to an end on May 29 after two terms of eight years.

Before the handover ceremony, Buhari had said after his tenure, he would go back home to focus on his farms and tend to his cattle.