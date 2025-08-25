Jubilation As Iyabo Ojo Welcomes Grandchild With Joy

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to Instagram to announce the arrival of her daughter, Priscilla “Priscy” Ojo, and her partner Juma’s baby.

The proud mother shared the good news with a cheerful post, referring to herself as the “sexiest grandma in town,” alongside a picture of the newborn. The announcement instantly stirred excitement among her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Many flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages, expressing joy over the new addition to the Ojo family. Well-wishers celebrated the actress for gracefully embracing her new role as a grandmother.

For Iyabo Ojo, this milestone is not just a family blessing but also a moment of pride, as she welcomes her first grandchild. The heartwarming news has further endeared her to fans, who admire her openness in sharing special moments with the public.