Jubilation As Diri Goes On ‘Thank You Tour’ Of Bayelsa LGAs

One thing Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State is not noted for by the people is his disposition to showing appreciation to the people.

Though he is said to be very meticulous with the finances of the state, however, he has never come short of ever saying thanking all the time.

For him, the state resources must be spent judiciously and monies should not be spent on frivolities. You must also work before you earn in his administration where he is the chief prosperity pilot.

He is someone that appreciates every effort put in by people even though such appreciation may not come in monetary form. Also, Diri is a man of peace. For him, all should live in peace and harmony the reason why he brought in some non PDP members into his cabinet.

That was the major reason he recently embarked on what he called a thank you tour to the eight local government areas of the state to tell the people thank you for voting for him and for being supportive of his prosperity administration over the years.

Brass

His first port of call was Brass Local Government Area where he navigated through the storming ocean and fearsome waves to get to the people.

One of the things he did all through the thank you tour was using the opportunity to also tell the people what his administration has achieved in the last five years and preaching peace, while advising the youth to be meaningfully engaged and for the elders to live righteously.

Speaking at the Twon Brass gathering in Brass LGA, Diri told the people that his commitment to link the eight local government headquarters in the state by road from the capital was on course.

He commended the people for standing against what he called agents of violence and malpractices, which ensured his re-election.

Diri noted that his acceptance in Brass cut across political parties as non-PDP members played significant roles in his victory based on their conviction and not financial gains.

“We came to thank the great youths, women, leaders and elders of Brass Local Government Area on behalf of your Government of Prosperity,’’ he said.

Disclosing, “This is not a political party gathering. Rather it is a gathering of every Brass man and woman that contributed, voted and stood by their votes to ensure your government was brought back.

“Some of you from other political parties even worked like they were members of PDP. I thank you all. “We started this thank-you tour from Brass as this is where the number three man in the state comes from as well as the place of the only woman representing us in the National Assembly.

This is also an area we are constructing a road that had been on the drawing board from time immemorial. Where people said the terrain was too difficult but we are here to say it is not that difficult.

“Today, I got here through that road. We drove from Yenagoa to the Nembe-Brass road, to the point called Ikiberi, and from there by boat we came into Twon Brass under 30 minutes.”

Nembe

At Nembe, Diri assured that his administration will focus on provision of potable water, and power, among others. He said, “on the issue of power, there is good news.

As you are aware, your state government has procured an independent power plant and very soon, we will no longer depend on the existing power supply arrangement.

We will soon take delivery of the 60 megawatt gas turbines and the site for the installation is almost completed. “We are rich in gas and by the end of this year, the problem of power supply will be a thing of the past in this state.

It is expected to cover Yenagoa, Nembe, Ogbia, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Sagbama and parts of Ekeremor local government areas. “Once we are through with the power issue, we will ensure that water is made available in Yenagoa, Nembe and in most of our local government areas.

“I will inaugurate the AkabaOkodi road before leaving office. We have equally shifted emphasis from paper qualification to technical and science education so our children can be empowered.

‘‘We are establishing one technical college in every local government area and tuition fees, feeding and hostel accommodation are free in all the technical colleges. The one in Ogbia will be completed before we leave office.

“We wasted no time from the beginning of our first term. After all the drawings and necessary engineering works were done on the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road project, we took it from where the former governor stopped.

“We first constructed the road to Aguobiri, constructed the bridge there, finished with the first phase of the road and took it to Angiama. So from then, the boat movement to Southern Ijaw changed from Ayama to Angiama.

Diri, amidst cheers and jubilation by the people, continued, “The Bridge at Angiama that everybody was afraid of, as it is over 600 metres long, we awarded that contract and the road from there to Oporoma.

The spur to Otuan was not there when we started the bridge and when it had gone far, I also awarded that project. “When we were to start the bridge, the naysayers said the governor was doing it because he had a second term ambition and that it was all politics.

But we have put them to shame. I am sure that by the end of December this year we will drive to Oporoma. “My predecessor started the transport terminal at Igbogene and we completed it. We are developing a new Yenagoa city comparable to any in the world.

As we speak, your government is building an ultramodern, FIFA standard stadium in Yenagoa. “We are also improving the skyline of the capital city with the construction of a nine-storey civil servants secretariat.

We are equally making headway with our search for investors to complete the Tower Hotel. We will continue to invest in Yenagoa.”

Commendation

Commending the Governor for coming back to say thank you, the Council Chairman of Kolokuma Opokuma, Tariye Leilei, thanked other local government areas for overwhelmingly supporting Diri’s re-election in the November 2023 poll.

As the Chairman of Brass Local Government Area, Mr. Lucky Febo, said the people were happy to host the governor and that his victory at the last governorship poll was a reflection of their appreciation for his commitment towards changing the developmental narrative of the area, particularly through the NembeBrass road project.

Also the Chairman of the Ogbia Brotherhood, Dr Azibalogoa Seibofa, thanked the governor for his developmental efforts in the area and appealed to him to complete ongoing projects.

In their separate reactions, the member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly, Werinipre Pamo, and his Constituency 2 counterpart, Dr Wisdom Fafi, said the mammoth crowd at the event was a confirmation of the people’s love for the Governor, who they described as a proud son of Kolokuma/Opokuma.

The lawmakers noted that his signature projects and good works were visible across the state. Also, the member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/ Opokuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Oforji Oboku, said Diri leads by example and that his followers like him were proud of his developmental footprints.

Oforji noted that as the governor’s representative, the bar of performance set by the Bayelsa leader was high and a motivation to him.

He said some of his constituency projects were in line with that of the governor’s, particularly in the power sector where he had provided transformers for some communities in preparation for the government’s independent power plant expected to be functional by end of this year.

Also, the Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Dr Konbowei Benson, applauded the governor’s political sagacity in the face of opposition during the last governorship election. Benson said the governor has changed the political dynamics in the state by practicing inclusive governance, a trait he noted was hard to find.

While in his remarks, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, commended the governor for his strategic approach to governance, especially his robust relationship with the legislature and judiciary.

Ingobere recalled the peaceful atmosphere engendered by the governor’s approach to the opposition political parties during the governorship poll and how it positively benefited the PDP.

The Speaker also noted that the governor has invested huge state resources on the NembeBrass road as though he was from the area while equally commending him for his relationship with the government at the centre, which resulted in the presidential approval of the second phase of the project.

Member representing Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mrs Marie Ebikake, said the people spoke with one voice through the ballot as a way of repaying the good works of the governor.

In his goodwill message, Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Chief Benson Agadaga, expressed joy in the area’s harmonious coexistence and praised the governor’s peaceful disposition.

Agadaga also lauded his strides in infrastructure development, particularly on work on the three senatorial roads as well as the government’s initiatives in attracting investments and establishing an oil and gas free zone, which will create jobs for the youths.

Also, the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Mitema Obordor, hailed the governor’s impactful governance across the state.

In their goodwill messages, House of Assembly members from Ogbia, Gabriel Ogbara and Richard Ibegu, alongside the council chairman, Golden Jeremiah, appreciated Diri for his show of love towards the Ogbia people and assured him of their continuous support.

Excitement

Also the member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 3 in the House of Assembly, Moses Marlon, recalled the governor’s encounter with an aged woman after she saw cars in the governor’s convoy drive into her community, Angiama, for the first time in her life.

The legislator said seeing a car in the community threw the villagers into celebration, with the women spreading their wrappers on the ground to welcome the Bayelsa governor.

He also narrated how a former chairman of the council shed tears of joy when a road constructed by the governor got to his community in Otuan.

Marlon said: “Your Excellency, you recall the first time you drove to Angiama, you met an aged woman shedding tears and when you asked her why, she said it was the first time in her life seeing cars drive into the community.

“She said it was a privilege to see not just one car but a convoy of cars. And for me, it was like a miracle too when I drove to Angiama. It was like the experience of that woman. I also shed tears.”

He appreciated the governor for continuing with the construction of the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road and approving construction of the Angiama-Enewari road as well as the road to Otuan community, and appealed to him to take the project further to neighbour – ing communities.

Narrating the history of the Central Senatorial road project, Senator Konbowei Friday (Bayelsa Central) said the people of Southern Ijaw waited for more than 60 years to see the dream come true.

He said the people were disappointed over the non-realisation of the project since the days of the defunct Eastern regional government. Also, King Daukoru thanked Diri for the visit and for the construction of the Nembe-Brass road.

He said: “People always say that politicians only come when they want blessings to contest elections but you have proved them completely wrong. What you promised, you have done. The blessings of the throne will keep flowing for you,” the monarch prayed.