Jubilation As Bruderhilfe Brings Relief To Orioke Iwamimo Maran Community

Thursday July, 17, 2025, will ever remain a memorable day in the lives of the people of Orioke Iwamimo, Maran community in Ilaje Local Govern- ment Area of Ondo State, as the community, which for years has been left in the lurch, suffering from lack of a number of basic amenities, witnessed a flicker of hope.

This is as their years long cries were heard as succour came their way through the intervention of BruderHilfe Social Development Initiative, a Non-Governmental social and humanitarian organisation headed by Mrs Mary Oluwabamigbe Bruder, who is both the Founder and Executive Director.

Over the years, the organisation has intervened in a number of com- munities across the six geo-political zones of the country, working with both the federal, state and local governments as well as well-meaning and public-spirited individuals and organisations. Prior to this intervention, BruderHilfe has carried out a number of social and humanitarian engagements in about 10 communities within the LGA, which is one of the rural and coastal local government areas of the state.

The coastal communities, which had received the touch of human kindness through BruderHilfe and their partners include; Igbokoda, Ago debo, Ebute Ipare, Abe Alala, Ode Mahi, Igbonla, Obe Nla, Odo Nla, and Ogogoro; as well as Igbotu and Ajagba communities in the Ese-Odo LGA. The interventions ranges from donations of different materials and lifesaving items in the areas of health, education, social, and household to cash as well as the construction and donations of buildings for the needy and provision of services for the people and their communities.

Engagement

The recent intervention by BruderHilfe in Orioke Iwamimo, Maran community, commenced at a secondary healthcare facility; Stephen and Christiana Omomehin Memorial Hospital, a medical centre that is fully equipped and operational for the use of the community and more than 50 other coastal communities within its vicinity. The medical centre was built and established by an illustrious son of the community.

Though still lacking in many respects and faced with a number of operational challenges especially that of manpower in regards to medical personnel such as resident doctors and nurses. Bruder got to know of the plight of the people and medical centre through the owner of the newly built medical centre. Following this, she mobilised her team and resources and headed to the community on this fateful day, to give a helping hand by donating a number of medical equipment to the medical centre and other items to the people of the community.

The implementation of the health and social community development project, according to Bruder, ‘‘is in line with some of the core objectives of the organisation in ensuring increased accessibility and provision of socio-economic services for the less privileged and the socially excluded members of the society, and enhancing human security and improved livelihood for the poor and excluded.

‘‘Projects implemented to bring succour to the people in the coastal and riverine communities include: Health, education, maternal and newborn clinic and humanitarian donations. ‘‘The project commenced with educational intervention where educational materials were donated to the Community Primary School and the Community Secondary School in Orioke Iwamimo, Maran community, as the first step to establishing libraries in the schools.

School bags, toys and educational games were also donated to the school children in the community.’’ In the area of health intervention, she disclosed, ‘‘medical supplies, hospital consumables and equipment were donated to the Stephen and Christiana Omomehin Memorial Hospital, Orioke Iwamimo, Maran.’’

She further revealed that items such as nutritional supplements, thermometers, adult diapers, bed linings, medical robes, bandages, gauze, syringes, gloves, masks, hand sanitisers, and vital signs monitors were donated to the medical centre. Also donated were mobility aids and enhancement equipment for persons with disabilities including wheelchairs, walkers, walking sticks, crutches and eye glasses.

Different items were also doled out to pregnant women, babies and nursing mothers and basic living necessities to the children and others, including; including clothing, foot wears, beddings, toys and games. On the educational front, 100 books were donated for the schools’ libraries alongside teaching aides for teachers in Community Grammar School, Local Authority Primary School, Gateway Nursery and Primary School, Divine Promotion Group of School and Happiness Success Nursery and Primary School.

To further enhance this medical and social outreach and ensure the sustainability of the community engagement and the medical centre, she disclosed that a feasibility study has been commissioned by her organisation, with the aim of organising endowment funds for the operation of the medical centre in the coming months.

To further underscore the sufferings of the people and the neglect over the years, she said, sadly though, ‘‘the modern health facility is the only secondary health centre serving 50 communities within its vicinity, as there are no other major health centre in the riverine com- munities in Ilaje LGA.

‘This was the crux of the visit to the community, as BruderHilfe is keen to implement health projects and medical interventions in the remote and hard-to-reach areas of Nigeria where people have little access to medical services. ‘‘BruderHilfe team and dignitaries present also went on a tour of the hospital to access the state of the new edifice and were impressed by the standard facilities and structure in place.’’

BruderHilfe as part of this medical outreach and community engagement visited the site where a new home is being constructed for Omowunmi Enikannaye, a 70-year-old grandmother, caring for four of her grandchildren. Before this development, they all lived in a dilapidated apartment in Ago Debo community, in Ilaje LGA. The building is almost completed as it has been roofed. BruderHilfe during the visit, made a commitment to complete the building, ensuring that the flooring would be completed, and doors and windows fixed before the end of this year.

Appreciation

A representative of both the community and the medical centre, a member of the community commended and expressed appreciation to Bruder and her team for the good work and support. ‘‘I want to say thanks to you and that we are grateful. We are more than happy. I can’t find words to describe what you have done today. It is great. We are happy and the whole community is happy and we are in joyous mood,’’ he said.

He further requested for more assistance, saying, ‘‘just like Oliver Twist, we still ask for more because there are areas that we want to partner with you like having a permanent doctor that will run this place on behalf of our community because we don’t have the fund for us to be able to have a permanent doctor here.

‘‘To maintain a permanent doctor these days, the amount is very high but we want to partner with you so that we can have a permanent doctor here and we would be more than grateful for this. ‘‘God will continue to bless you and whatever you lay your hands on will continue to prosper in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Thanks and you are welcomed.’’ It takes a lot of belief and sacrifices to do what BruderHilfe is doing.

This, the Project Coordinator, Christiana Abandy, who was part of the visit to Ilaje, knows too well, however, she said it is a delight to bring relief to the people and see the smiles on their faces. According to her, she has been part of the visit to the other communities visited by BruderHilfe organisation over the years.

The communities include; Igbokoda, Ago debo, Ebute Ipare, Abe Alala, Ode mahi, Igbonla, Obe Nla, Odo Nla, Ogogoro, Ori Oke Iwamimo Maran and two other communities nearby the LGA. ‘‘The team and crew members are very happy to go on this trip,’’ said Abandy with a joyous mien.

Bruder’s Appeal

Bruder, whose organisation has Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the federal government in undertaking its projects across the country, appeals to both state and local governments, well-meaning individuals and organisations, to be part of this crusade. ‘‘I also implore all Ilaje indigenes to come on board and assist in this project and in the development of their communities.’’

She also used the occasion to express appreciation to everyone who supported the medical outreach, saying, ‘‘we would like to appreciate all the people that have supported us, es- pecially Dr. (Engr.) Andrew Omome- hin. He approached us to visit this community and intervene and we are so proud of the work that he has done already.

‘‘We are just here to partner with him and the community to make sure that we have a thriving medical centre and this facility serves about 50 communities and we are happy to be here. ‘‘We know exactly what the problems are and how to intervene. BruderHilfe will continue to help the community and this hospital going forward. ‘‘We will also get across to the state government to assist..

‘‘This is our first intervention in this community and when we visit communities for the first time we present them with different items so that they can be welcoming and receptive to us. ‘‘We are so proud of what we have achieved so far and we are calling on the indigenes and others in Diaspora as well to help in this regard. Individuals should do their best to assist and when they have done so then they can call on the government to help also.

Because we have done and are doing our part we are able to call on the governments and organisations to help. “This current state governor and the government have promised to help. We are also grateful to Chief Samuel Omomehin for his assistance during this project, and I want to specially thank Kenneth Odusola Stevenson for always supporting us, and the security agencies for providing security for us.