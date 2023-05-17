Jubilation As Adeleke Approves Residency Training Allowance, Others For Doctors In OSTH

What appeared to be respite has come the way of resident medical doctors of the Osun University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, as Governor Ademola Adeleke announced payment of Residency Training Allowance and other inventive.

To this end, the Medical Doctors working in the Teaching Hospital in Osun State will not join other the colleagues in the proposed national strike.

This was the outcome of a close door meeting with Governor Ademola Adeleke where the 12 years demands of the doctors were approved by the state Governor.

At the meeting attended by the leadership of the medical union and management of the teaching hospital, Governor Adeleke approved with immediate effect the payment of hazard allowance for clinical and non- clinical workers in the service of the teaching hospital.

The Governor according to his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, also approved payment of a percentage of residency training allowance for residency doctors for the same hospital on an annual basis.

Reacting to the presentation by the President of the medical union, Dr John Ojo, Governor Adeleke further directed that all other operational issues raised by the union should be looked into with immediate effect.

He, however, charged the medical workers to reciprocate the gesture of the state government by re-dedicating themselves to service delivery.

Elated resident doctors at the meeting jubilated and appreciated the Governor for fulfilling a 12 year dream of the resident doctors.