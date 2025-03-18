Jubilation as Abiodun installs Onimope

Share

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has installed the Onimope of Imope land, Oba Tajudeen Omotayo, as the first Onimope in Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, said the installation and presentation of staff of office was a demonstration of the administration’s unrelenting commitment towards ensuring that the State takes its rightful position in the comity of states.

He added: “We realise the fact that traditional institution and its leadership must be properly positioned as it serves as a bridge between the government and the people at the grassroots.”

In his goodwill message, Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, represented by the Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebayo, enjoined the people of the area to work together for the development of the land.

Speaking, Chairman, Ijebu-North Local Government, Omobolaji Odusanya, appealed to the people of the community to work in harmony with the new king for peaceful coexistence, saying, ‘’the job of communal peace and progress calls for everybody’s concern”.

