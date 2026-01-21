JUAC Rejects FCTA Statement On Meeting Workers’ Demands, Says Strike Continues

The Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has dismissed claims by the FCTA management that most of the workers’ demands have been met.

The workers began an indefinite strike on Monday over “authorities’ failure to address long-standing labour and welfare demands”.

Subsequently, Lere Olayinka, media aide to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said in a statement that 10 of the 14 demands have been met by the FCT administration, with work ongoing on the remaining four.

However, reacting in a statement yesterday signed by Abdullahi Umar Saleh, its secretary, JUAC said no “formal agreement has been reached between JUAC and the FCTA management on any of the demands presented”.

JUAC denied claims that the payment of wage awards, rural allowance, 2023 promotion arrears and compliance with public service rules had been achieved. According to the union, such claims are “false, premature, and intended to misinform the public and staff”.

The union also clarified that it has neither suspended nor relaxed its industrial action, insisting that the strike will continue.

“JUAC has not suspended, withdrawn or relaxed its position on the industrial action because none of the core demands has been conclusively implemented or verified,” the statement reads.