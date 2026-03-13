JTI Nigeria Marks IWD, Reinforces Commitment To Gender Equity

Japan Tobacco International Nigeria (JTI Nigeria), a member of JTI Worldwide, has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equity and inclusive leadership as it joins the global community in commemorating International Women’s Day 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, the General Manager of JTI Nigeria, Abdallah Simba, emphasised that creating opportunities for women was both a social responsibility and a key driver of sustainable business success.

“Empowering women in the workplace is not only the right thing to do, it also strengthens organisations,” he said, adding that “when women have equal access to opportunities, leadership pathways and professional development, businesses benefit from broader perspectives, stronger teams and better decision-making.”

Simba noted that JTI continued to prioritise an inclusive workplace culture built on merit, fairness and equal opportunity.

As a Top Global Employer for 10 consecutive years, the company has consistently invested in policies and programmes that support employee development and well-being.

At JTI Nigeria, these efforts include structured talent development initiatives, mentorship opportunities, flexible work arrangements and a strong focus on building leadership capability across the organisation. “International Women’s Day is an important moment to reflect on the progress made and the work that still lies ahead.

At JTI Nigeria, we remain committed to fostering an environment where everyone has the opportunity to grow, contribute and lead,” Simba added.

JTI Nigeria remains committed to responsible business practices, operational excellence and contributing positively to Nigeria’s economic development while upholding the highest global standards in governance and sustainability.