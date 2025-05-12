JTI Appoints GM

Share

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has appointed Abdallah Simba as general manager for its Nigeria operations. Simba succeeded Thomas Adams, who has led the Nigerian business successfully over the past four years.

He has nearly two decades of commercial and strategic leadership experience to the role, having held key positions across multiple markets and at JTI’s global headquarters in Geneva.

In a statement by the company, Simba joined JTI in Tanzania in 2005 before taking on an international assignment in Ireland in 2009.

He later transitioned into broader commercial roles, leading various sales and trade marketing capabilities with increasing responsibility.

In 2013, Simba moved to JTI’s global headquarters in Geneva, where he progressed into senior roles within the global commercial strategy function.

In these roles, he led the optimisation of business models, guided market strategies and up-skilled commercial teams across a wide range of markets.

Also, Simbahas served as country manager for Slovakia, where he successfully led profitable multicategory growth and operational strengthening, positioning the business for longterm sustainability.

