JTF Uncovers 14 Illegally Refining Sites In Rivers

The Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), led by Rear Adm. John Okeke, has exposed 14 illegal crude oil refining sites in Rivers State.

The Commander, who recently assumed duty, revealed that the illicit refining, situated on Ataba Island near Bonny Island, would face imminent destruction.

The discovery was made based on intelligence information, emphasizing the commitment of the joint task force to combat criminal activities in the Niger Delta.

Although no arrests were reported, Rear Adm. Okeke stressed that the collaboration of the Navy, Army, Air Force, Police, NSCDS, and DIA would intensify efforts against illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

The commander, during his visit to the location, expressed determination to make the Niger Delta inhospitable for criminals, signalling a united front against economic sabotage.

Highlighting the shocking discovery of 14 massive cooking sites, Rear Adm. Okeke highlighted the importance of teamwork in achieving success in the fight against illegal activities.

He affirmed the joint task force’s commitment to sustaining surveillance and targeting economic saboteurs across the region.

With a swift response within 24 hours of assuming office, Rear Adm. Okeke commended the efforts of his predecessor and emphasized the operational efficiency of the OPDS.

The commander urged criminals involved in illicit activities to shift towards legitimate businesses, cautioning that those engaged in pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering would face unrelenting opposition.

Just last week, the Navy uncovered more illegal mining sites in Rivers that could generate about 2.7 million litres of crude oil daily.

The operation reflects the OPDS’s dedication to curbing illegal refining activities, safeguarding the region’s economic interests, and maintaining peace and security.

The message is clear: criminal elements will not find refuge in the Niger Delta as the joint task force stands united in its mission to protect the area from unlawful practices.