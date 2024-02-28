JTF Arrests 17 Suspected Oil Thieves In Rivers, Impounds To Vessels With Diesel

The Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), has arrested 17 suspected oil thieves and seized two vessels containing illegally processed automobile petrol oil (diesel) at the Federal Ocean Terminal in Onne, Rivers State.

The Commander of OPDS, Rear Adm. John Okeke told reporters in Onne on Wednesday that 17 people were crew members from the two vessels, noting that one of the vessels, the MV King James, was carrying 400,000 liters of diesel, while the other, the MV Messiah 1, had 100,000 liters.

Okeke said that MV King James was seized with seven crew members, while MV Messiah 1 was apprehended with ten crew members.

He also said that the vessels lacked approval and legal documentation to transport the products and that the JTF had handed over the diesel to the Nigerian Navy ship Pathfinder.

“The OPDS which I represent for the navy is the statutory agency for oil approvals. It means that when a vessel is found without requisite documents, it has defaulted,” he said.

Okeke said that his men are out to stop oil thieves from sabotaging the economy, warning those involved in oil theft, illegal oil refining, and other unlawful activities to quit and engage in legitimate activities or face the full wrath of the law.

He assured that the arrested individuals would be turned over to the competent authorities for possible prosecution.