JTF Arrests 17 Suspected Oil Thieves In Rivers, Impounds 2 Vessels With Diesel

The Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), has arrested 17 suspected oil thieves and seized two vessels containing illegally processed automobile petrol oil (diesel) at the Federal Ocean Terminal in Onne, Rivers State. This is just as the Nigerian Army 6 Division, Port Harcourt, has discovered over 40 crude oil wells in Rumuekpe community, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The uncovered wells, which are about 40 feet deep, were described as the latest technique criminals deploy in stealing crude oil from underground in the area. They were discovered yesterday, during a sweep-and-clear operation on the Trans Niger Delta Pipeline, led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam. Abdussalam described the discovery as an eye-opener for the army in the war against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

The Commander of OPDS, Rear Adm. John Okeke told reporters in Onne yesterday that 17 people were crew members from the two vessels, noting that one of the vessels, MV King James, was carrying 400,000 litres of diesel, while the other, MV Messiah 1, had 100,000 litres. Okeke said that MV King James was seized with seven crew members, while MV Messiah 1 was apprehended with ten crew members. He also said that the vessels lacked approval and legal documentation to transport the products, and that the JTF had handed over the diesel to the Nigerian Navy ship Pathfinder.