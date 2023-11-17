JTF Arrests 135 Suspects In FCT

Security operatives under the Joint Task Force (JTF) have arrested 135 suspects for various crimes and terrorising the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Addressing reporters, in Abuja yesterday, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna Garba, said: “You may recall that the Joint Task Force of Operation Safe FCT was launched by the minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, to flush out criminal elements out of the Federal Capital Territory, especially the armed hoodlums disturbing the peace of residents of the FCT who reside at our boundaries with Niger, Nassarawa, Kogi and Kaduna states.

“In line with the mandate of the operation, the Joint Task Force comprising of the NPF, Military, NSCDC and DTRS carried out coordinated raids of criminal hideouts, uncompleted buildings, shanties and of course clearance operations in the bushes and forest bordering the FCT.

“In the course of the operation, the joint Task Force arrested 135 suspects at various black spots located at; Kwali, Dutse Alhaji, Mpape, Karu, AYA, Nyaya, Karimo, Karshi, Kuje, Airport road, Berger Roundabout, Jabi, Orozo and Mararaba etc.