JTF Allegedly Kills Community CSO In Rivers

Charles Martins, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Obelle community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State was reportedly shot dead by a Joint Task Force Team (JTF).

The JTF operatives allegedly spotted Martins carrying a firearm while they were patrolling the community on Thursday when stopped by the JTF patrol, Martins was asked to approach the team due to the firearm he was carrying.

It was also alleged that a member of the JTF team pulled his gun and shot at Martins after he tried to escape.

The killing of the Obelle CSO, who had previously left the Nigerian Army to return home after his father was killed by cultists, has now heightened tension within the community.

The Nigerian Army is yet to react to the incident.