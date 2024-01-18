JTB in Talks With Customs on Effective Tax Management

The Joint Tax Board (JTB) is partnering the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on effective tax administration. The JTB management led by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Olusegun Adesokan, was on a courtesy visit to the NSC Comptroller General, Mr Wale Adeniyi, to solidify the partnership, according to a statement issued by Customs’ spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada.

The visit aimed at soliciting collaboration between the two entities on crucial matters, including system integration and the finalisation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Joint Tax Board. During the meeting, Adesokan highlighted the need for a robust partnership between the Tax Board and Customs.

The issues of system integration and the pending MOU between the two agencies were emphasised, with discussions touching on a proposed technical training session to strengthen the collaboration further. The Comptroller General of Customs, Adeniyi, emphasised the importance of engaging stakeholders in achieving effective tax management.

He acknowledged that no entity could handle such matters in isolation. The CGC expressed his commitment to liaise with the human resources department to explore the proposed technical training session. Additionally, he directed the legal teams to hasten the processes that will lead to the actualisation of the MOU.