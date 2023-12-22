JT Foxx Partners With ‘King Of Bling’ Quila Jewelers

An interesting collaboration between Quila Jewelers, otherwise known as Jewelrybyquila LLC and JT Foxx, a global entrepreneur that has investments in at least 55 countries has been announced.

The partnership between JT Foxx and Jewelrybyquila LLC was disclosed on December 21, 2023.

Foxx, known for his remarkable success in coaching and mentorship, has affectionately dubbed Quila Jewelers the “King of Bling,” and hinted that their collaboration is aimed at combining luxury with empowering individuals to achieve greatness.

Jewelrybyquila, known for high-end watches, rings, gold chains, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and pendants, recently announced its expansion into Nigeria.

As the leading name in the luxury jewellery industry, the company has built a reputation for its exquisite designs and exceptional craftsmanship and is known for its commitment to creating unique pieces that reflect elegance and sophistication.

The partnership between JT Foxx and Quila Jewelers will offer a one-of-a-kind platform for individuals to not only elevate their style but also their mindset.

Through a series of exclusive events and workshops, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Foxx’s wealth of knowledge and experience, gaining insights into the secrets of successful entrepreneurship while exploring Quila’s stunning jewellery collections.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with JT Foxx, a visionary in the world of entrepreneurship and personal development,” said Michael Oni, CEO of Quila Jewelers.

“His passion for excellence and his ability to inspire and motivate align perfectly with our mission of empowering individuals to achieve greatness. Together, we will redefine luxury and create an unforgettable experience for our customers,” he said.

JT Foxx, who also expressed excitement about the partnership, said: “Quila Jewelers truly embodies the essence of luxury and elegance. Their commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail is unparalleled.

“I am honoured to be working with Quila Jewelers, and I believe that together we can inspire individuals to dream bigger and achieve extraordinary success.”