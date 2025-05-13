JPMorgan To Reach $1trn Market Capitalisation Within Three Years’

Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. could become the first bank to reach a $1 trillion market capitalisation within the next three years, Blooomberg reported Wells Fargo as saying yesterday.

If the largest US bank maintains its lead in returns, efficiency and market share, it’s a matter of “more like ‘when’ and not ‘if’ JPM reaches the $1 trillion market cap milestone,” veteran analyst Mike Mayo and colleagues wrote in a May 11 note.

Achieving a $1 trillion market cap would make JPMorgan the first bank to join the ranks of tech giants like Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp.

The forecast assumes a degree of deregulation — where JPMorgan stands to be among the biggest beneficiaries — as well as continued economic growth and a subsiding trade war.

Mayo added that a $1 trillion market capitalization now seems in sight over three years, so long as concerns around capital, competition costs and CEO succession don’t derail progress.

He cautioned, however, that if there is a recession and a bear market, talk about a $1 trillion valuation won’t be happening.

