JPMorgan Mulls Offering Loans Backed By Clients’ Cryptocurrency Holdings

JPMorgan Chase is exploring plans to offer loans backed by clients’ cryptocurrency holdings, including bitcoin and ethereum, as early as next year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes as other major US banks, including Bank of America and Citibank, are developing stablecoins amid a broader push for more crypto-friendly regulation in Washington. CEO Jamie Dimon, a longtime bitcoin skeptic, recently said that the bank will be involved in stablecoins.

In May, Dimon told investors that he is “not a fan” of the bitcoin universe citing concerns, including leverage, misuse, and money laundering issues in the system, ruling out getting into custody – storing crypto assets for clients – or expanding significantly even if regulations ease.