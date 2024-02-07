JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America mull DocuSign buyout

JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America Corp. are currently considering raising $8 billion to purchase the e-signature company DocuSign Inc. Multiple equity firms are also competing to buy the platform, including Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Both banks and equity firms would need preferred equity to make the purchase. All of the potential buyers declined to comment in the report. DocuSign has never had more than $1 billion in debt, so the financing would add a significant increase in leverage, which creates risk for private lenders. Banks and direct lenders have been competing for other deals recently, including a buyout of Cotiviti Inc., a healthcare analytics company.