JP2025Finale: Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux White Wedding Outfit In Tanzania

A heartwarming video shared online shows Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux posing for the camera as a couple during the grand finale of their wedding ceremony in Tanzania.
The couple is seen holding hands and looking loved up. Priscilla is dressed in a beautiful full off-shoulder white ball wedding gown with gorgeous floral embroidery by Mazelle Bridals, giving us major Belle-from-Beauty and the Beastvibes!
Juma, on the other hand, was in a sharp white, military-style jacket with floral embroidery from TI Nathan, suited with a matching cap and black pants.
The video, which was posted on Priscilla’s Instagram page was captioned: FOREVER TOGETHER
The clip captures the joy of the final leg of their celebrations, following earlier events in Nigeria.
Watch the video below:
