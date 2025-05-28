JP2025Finale: Funke Akindele Rocks Gold At Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding Finale

Share

Nollywood actress and box office Queen, Funke Akindele, has shared a breathtaking photo at the grand wedding finale of Priscilla Ojo, daughter of fellow actress Iyabo Ojo.

Funke Akindele took to Instagram to share breathtaking photos of her outfit for the glamorous celebration.

Staying true to the wedding’s gold-themed dress code, she donned an elegant gold gown that exuded luxury and grace.

Sharing video, she captioned the post stating that Funke revealed that the fashion directive for the day came straight from the mother of the bride herself.

“Funke said: ‘GO GOLD OR GO HOME’ so I obeyed!!!” she wrote, acknowledging Iyabo Ojo’s influence on the fashion tone of the day.

