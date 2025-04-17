JP2025: Video Of Priscilla Ojo’s Lavish Traditional Wedding Surfaces Online

Share

The setup of the traditional wedding of Nollywood actress, Priscilla Ojo, and her Tanzania husband, Juma Jux, has surfaced online, sparking waves of reactions among fans.

The traditional Yoruba ceremony, set to take place in Lagos on Thursday, April 17, has been described as “The wedding of the year” by fans.

The video show the colourful event of rich cream colour with a touch of orange and dazzle green, which radiates luxury.

Celebrities and friends are flocking to Nigeria for the grand celebration as Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz arrived in Lagos via private jet to attend the wedding, which Iyabo Ojo’s in-laws from Tanzania also attended.

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo had earlier shared a heartwarming video of their grand welcome at the airport, complete with a luxurious car exit to a high-end hotel.

As the event approaches, more clips are expected to surface, and social media is filled with congratulatory messages and admiration for the stunning celebration.

