JP2025: Video Of Juma Jux, Priscilla Wedding Venue

Videos from Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s Tanzanian wedding venue have emerged on social media which has sparked reactions on social media.

One of the clips captured interior designers decorating the venue as pictures of the couple were spotted at different corners of the hall.

New Telegraph recalls that on April 17, 2025, Priscialla and her Tanzanian husband had their traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, which was attended by prominent figures in the country.

The videos captured interior designers putting the finishing touches on an opulent hall, where tables and chairs were perfectly arranged for the upcoming event. Photographs of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo adorned various sections of the venue.

Also, several well-known Nigerian celebrities, including Funke Akindele and Lola Alao, have already arrived in Tanzania to support Iyabo Ojo, who is closely connected to the couple.

See some comments below:

@toyin_abraham:”Letssss gooo.”

@bimz_models:”The live video that will begin from 12pm tomorrow ehn, it will take like 7months before the live video ends coz a lot of our favs name go long on the list.”

@funmilayo833:”In the name of Jesus, this marriage will not be a narrow, it will be sweet in the name of Jesus.”

@thrift_and_more_by_bukkie:”One more leg for Naija abeg We no gre TZ is winning.”

@glams_by_ariyike:”We no go gree one more in Nigeria .”

@thynnaishere:”Shey TZ wan come win Naija ni? Agbedo…naija no de ever carry last o. There must be one more for Naija…we no go gree o.”

@iamtolani_abike:”No sleeping tonight, phone fully charged.”

