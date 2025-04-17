New Telegraph

April 17, 2025
April 17, 2025
#JP2025: Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux Rock First Outfit In Royal Purple

Nollywood actress and brand influencer, Priscilla Ojo, and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, have rolled out their first official traditional outfit in a well-coordinated royal purple traditional attire.

The couple shines in matching royal purple attire, exuding elegance and joy, offering a glimpse of what promises to be a series of breathtaking ensembles.

Priscilla dressed in a beautiful long-sleeved blouse and matching skirt made from Aso-oke features a dramatic, layered hem, alternating between rich purple and deep fuchsia fabrics, both stoned and sequinned to give a full, ruffled effect that moves like petals.
She, however,  finishes off the look with a purple Aso-oke headwrap and Ipele with the same material.

While her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, equally rocked an agbada made from the same colour of Aso-oke, perfectly suited for a groom marrying a Yoruba bride.

The front is detailed with embellishments in orange and touches of gold. He pairs it with a royal blue cap with orange accents, long dark beads around his neck, and a purple staff topped with a carved map of Africa.

