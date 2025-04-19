JP2025: Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux Exchange Marital Vows

Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla and Tanzanian husband, Juma Mkambala popularly known as Juma Jux have exchanged their wedding vows in an outdoor white wedding ceremony.

With videos making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Juma Jux arrived excitedly at the venue and when Priscilla walked down the aisle alongside her father.

The videos also captured the moment the couple exchanged their marital vows with a kiss, which was followed by cheers from the guests who arrived in style.

Their white wedding follows after their flamboyant traditional wedding which was held on Thursday, April 17.

Prior to the traditional wedding, Iyabo Ojo revealed that the grand finale party will take place in Tanzania in May.

The wedding, with the hashtag #JP2025, has sparked excitement among fans, building anticipation for what is expected to be one of the year’s most discussed celebrity weddings.

