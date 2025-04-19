JP2025: Juma Jux Breaks Down In Tears As Father Walks Priscilla To Alter

Share

Tanzanian singer and newly weeded husband to Nigerian brand influencer, Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux has melts hearts of many as video making rounds on social media captured the emotional moment of the singer breaking down in tears as his father-in-law walks his wife down to the altar.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the lovely couple white wedding ceremony took place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, with so many influential personnel, celebrities and dignitaries present at the event which commences on Thursday.

This is coming after their traditional wedding, which took place on April 17, with a lot of dignitaries in attendance which sparked waves of reaction and excitement from fans.

However, the highlight of Saturday’s event which captured the heart of many, was the moment Juma Jux broke down in tears upon seeing his lovely wife walking down the alter with her father.

At the event, the daughter of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, Imade Adeleke, was unveiled as the little maid of honour, and late Mohbad son, Liam Aloba was the ring bearer of the day.

The event captured so many beautiful moment of the newly wedded, as fans, industry colleagues and well wishers took to the comment section to congratulates the couple.

